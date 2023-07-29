Saturday, July 29, 2023
NATO | Hungary will vote on Sweden's membership on Monday

July 29, 2023
in World Europe
NATO | Hungary will vote on Sweden’s membership on Monday

After the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Hungary has announced that it is ready to accept Sweden’s NATO membership.

Hungarian the parliament is scheduled to vote on Sweden’s NATO membership on Monday, the parliament says about the agenda. The Swedish news service reports on the matter Omni.

The matter has been requested for consideration by the Speaker of the Parliament Laszlo Kövér. 80 minutes have been reserved for discussion before the vote.

After the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Hungary has announced that it is ready to accept Sweden’s NATO membership. After Hungary, Sweden’s NATO membership must also be ratified in Turkey.

