NATO | Hungary voted for Finland’s ratification, but the political game with Turkey continues

For Hungary, stopping NATO expansion has never primarily been about Finland and Sweden, but about Turkey and Hungary’s political game, says a Hungarian opposition member of parliament.

27.3. 18:55 | Updated 27.3. 20:37

Hungarian the parliament finally voted in favor of Finland’s NATO membership on Monday evening around 19:00 Finnish time. A representative of the ruling party Fidesz said that Hungary also supports Sweden’s membership. However, on Monday, the parliament voted only on the fate of Finland.

The Prime Minister already this weekend Viktor Orbán political advisor to the government Balázs Orbán tstated that it is “crystal clear” that the government also supports Sweden’s membership.

“Now is the time for Parliament to make a decision”, he noted.

“However, some members of parliament are concerned that the authorities of the Swedish government have a habit of constantly questioning the state of Hungarian democracy and thereby insulting our voters, our parliamentarians and our country as a whole.”

Talks about the parliament’s decision are theater. In Hungary, the will of the government and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will be fulfilled in the voting. Orbán’s party Fidesz and its affiliate Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) form a government with a total of 135 seats in Hungary’s 199-seat parliament.

Finland enjoys a good reputation in Hungary, says a Hungarian foreign policy expert Botond Feledy. The opposition politicians interviewed by HS agree.

But what kind of NATO partner does Hungary see Finland as?

HS asked the Fidesz representatives about it, but the government did not answer. With the parliamentarian of the liberal Momentum opposition party With Márton Tompos is, however, an exhaustive answer that summarizes the attitudes of the supporters of the Hungarian government towards Finland’s NATO process.

“People don’t care about it at all,” he states, and quickly apologizes afterwards.

“Sorry. I mean, Finland is too far.”

The Hungarian government knows that the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden does not deeply affect its supporters. Thus, Fidesz has been able to harness the NATO processes as a political tool.

At first The Hungarian government postponed the ratification of Finland and Sweden citing urgency. At the weekend, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated the news agency In an interview with APthat Hungary has so far not voted on the membership of Finland and Sweden, because the country’s parliamentarians are tired of how those countries criticize Hungary’s domestic policy.

Szijjártó stated that it is not acceptable how Finnish and Swedish politicians question the democratic nature of the Hungarian political system.

Sweden currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, and has made democratic values ​​and the rule of law one of its four priorities.

Opposition Member of Parliament In recent months, Tompos has had three theories to explain Hungary’s delay.

According to the first, it would have been a service to the Russian president to Vladimir Putinaccording to the second, a way to pressure the EU to give Hungary the money stuck in the frozen funds, according to the third, a favor to the Turkish president To Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“It has become completely crystal clear that it is about the third reason, that is, Erdoğan.”

Tompos points out that Hungary and Turkey have signed agreements on increasing military and intelligence cooperation during the Finnish and Swedish NATO process.

In addition, Orbán and Erdoğan are united by, among other things, authoritarian attitudes, themes related to immigration policy and economic interests.

Orbán’s and Erdoğan’s chemistry has always worked well, foreign policy expert Feledy also states. At the same time, he still considers the problems of Hungary’s public finances and the money frozen by the EU to be a significant boost to Orbán’s political game.

“But on major political issues, it’s good to work with a partner,” says Feledy.

In previous years in the EU, Hungary has often blocked the Union’s actions with Poland. On the other hand, sometimes Hungary has acted independently. This happened, for example, when the country was blocked by the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill’s ending up on the blacklist.

“But slowing down NATO expansion is not a game that Hungary would have started alone.”

From the whining despite the process, in the end there was only one party in Hungary that voted against Finland’s NATO membership: the opposition far-right Kotimaamme liike (MHM). It has six representatives in the parliament.

MHM has recently gained popularity among Hungarians Among young people. The party believes that the joining of Finland and Sweden to NATO could cause the war to expand or intensify.

“Finland and Sweden have a long tradition of neutrality, and that is why we do not support the countries’ NATO membership,” says the chairman of the foreign policy cabinet of the Kotimaamme movement János Árgyelán. “We believe that the expansion of NATO is about the interests of the United States, not Europe.”

According to Árgyelán, what Europe really needs is peace. He believes that Russia would also be ready to negotiate on this.

“One of the outcomes of the peace negotiations may be that Ukraine loses its territories in the east,” he says.