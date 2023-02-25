NATO | Hungarian Minister of Justice Judit Varga: The Hungarian government supports the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden

According to Hungarian information, within Hungary’s main party Fidesz there are different views on the ratification. Varga denies linking the ratification to the financial dispute with the EU.

Hungarian the Minister of Justice Judit Vargan according to the Hungarian government has always said that it supports the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications.

“We believe that NATO is an important defense alliance for European countries. Like the prime minister Viktor Orbán has often said, in the spring session of the Hungarian Parliament starting next Monday, this will be discussed,” says Varga in an interview with HS in Budapest.

“The discussion about this will start in parliament, and the government will be there to express its support for ratification.”

The actual vote on ratification is in early March.

Hungary and Turkey are the only 30 NATO member countries that have not ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships, i.e. they have not yet accepted Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to the alliance. There have been long negotiations with Turkey regarding the country’s demands. Hungary, on the other hand, has not presented any conditions for ratification.

Varga belongs to the inner circle of the ruling Fidesz party in Hungary and is responsible not only for the Ministry of Justice but also for European affairs.

Fidesz and its allied Christian Democrats hold 135 seats in Hungary’s 199-seat parliament.

Hungarian according to information from the opposition, Fidesz had a group meeting on the matter this week, on the basis of which the group has split on the ratification decision. It was proposed at the meeting that the Speaker of the Parliament would send a delegation from Hungary to Finland and Sweden. However, this apparently does not delay the start of the parliamentary debate.

According to Varga, Fidesz is such a large party that there are several opinions on the matter, but at least the government’s line is in favor of ratification.

“I vote for it myself,” says Varga.

Viktor Orbán said in a radio interview on Friday that the Hungarian Parliament still needs to hold discussions before accepting Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships.

According to the opposition, Fidesz’s decision-making is practically in Orbán’s hands, so even the delegation’s sending speeches have his blessing.

According to Varga, there has been pressure on Hungary in the ratification matter, which he does not accept.

“I don’t think it’s good for European democracies that when there’s a lot of pressure from the media and outside, they start interfering with the internal democratic processes of the member countries. The atmosphere is oppressive. But the process is underway, I can assure you,” says Varga.

From Hungary threatens to miss out on part of the funding coming through the EU budget, unless it, among other things, improves the fight against corruption and implements public procurement better than at present, i.e. tenders conducted by the state and municipalities.

During its presidency in 2019, Finland strongly pushed for the EU to be able to cut funding to a member state if there are ambiguities in the distribution of EU funds. The EU is now using, for the first time, this conditionality mechanism, which was passed in the Finnish period, in relation to Hungary.

Sweden has also visibly supported the fact that Hungary has to make reforms in order to receive its EU funds.

Is the delay in ratification a matter of Hungary taking revenge on the countries that have hardened in the EU?

Varga vehemently denies this. According to him, Hungary has in no way linked the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications to the ongoing negotiations about EU funding.

According to him, it was a coincidence that Hungary’s conditionality mechanism was triggered at the same time as ratifications were underway in different countries.

“In the fall, we were very busy with the reforms required by the conditionality mechanism. It really overworked the government.”

MP of the opposition party Momentum Márton Tompos assessed earlier this week to HS that the delay in ratification is not about Finland or Sweden, but about Hungary. In Hungary, the delay has been seen as Orbán’s game, where it is not only about EU money but also about the desire to please Russia and Turkey.

A researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute who recently visited Hungary Henri Vanhanen points out that for NATO, Turkey is a much more important member than Hungary.

“Hungary does not have as much political leeway as Turkey.”

Hungarian online media According to Telex information At the Fidesz group meeting, speeches were used, according to which Finland and Sweden have insulted Hungary in recent years and are now asking for applause.

The meeting also estimated that NATO expansion would accelerate the war in Ukraine, and therefore caution should be exercised.

The leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group interviewed by Telex by Máté Kocsis there is still only a very small probability that Fidesz MPs would vote against Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Hungarian the far-right Mi Hazánk party, or Our Fatherland, will definitely vote against ratification, party chairman László Toroczkai says to Helsingin Sanomat.

The party has six members in the Hungarian parliament, so it cannot block the ratification, but it plans to vote.

“NATO membership is dangerous for Finland and Sweden. We are for peace, but this is bringing us closer to World War III,” says Toroczkai.

“Especially for Sweden, membership is not necessary. Finland has a long common border with Russia, so I understand you more here.”

Toroczkai adds that he still does not see Russia as the same threat to Finland as it was to Ukraine.