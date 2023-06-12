NATO | HS information: Turkey, Sweden and Finland will meet on Wednesday in Ankara

The NATO countries hope that Sweden will become a member before the July summit in Vilnius.

Turkey, According to information from HS, the representatives of Sweden and Finland are scheduled to meet for a tripartite meeting in Ankara on Wednesday of the week starting.

The discussion is a continuation of the meetings that the countries agreed on at the NATO summit in Madrid last summer in connection with the signing of the so-called memorandum of understanding. In practice, it is now about promoting Sweden’s NATO membership.

Finland is still participating in the meetings agreed to be permanent, even though its membership has already taken place.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg already said earlier during his visit to Ankara that the two countries are scheduled to meet next week.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

In public, Turkey has largely linked its delay to the fact that Sweden does not take the fight against terrorism seriously enough.

There have been hopes in Sweden that the new terrorism law that came into effect at the beginning of June would make Turkey give up its resistance. Turkey, on the other hand, has hoped that the law will actually be implemented.

At the tripartite mechanism meeting, Turkey could present its views on the extent to which it thinks Sweden has taken sufficient steps.

in Sweden was raised last week the charge, which is related to the financing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, which is classified as a terrorist organization. Sweden’s former ambassador to Turkey Michael Sahl estimates in that context that the prosecution can help Sweden in the NATO process.

Swedish the Supreme Court, in turn, accepted on Tuesday, the extradition of a PKK supporter to Turkey, the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported. With the alignment, the Swedish government can now make a decision on a possible handover.

Both Finland and many other NATO countries have hoped that Turkey and Hungary would accept Sweden’s membership before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.