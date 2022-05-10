NATO | HS data: Finland and Sweden aim to submit their NATO applications at the same time early next week

According to HS sources, it is ideal that applications can be taken to headquarters at the same time the door is opened.

Finland and Sweden’s dream of a simultaneous and spectacular application to NATO is nearing realization, as the countries ’NATO decision schedules are advancing at the same rapid pace this week and next.

In both countries, there is an effort for Finland and Sweden to submit their applications at the same time. If this is not possible, they will submit their application at the same time as possible.

This is likely to happen as early as next week.

NATO rules do not specify what the search notice is and in what form it is submitted. A likely option is a letter issued by the Secretary General of NATO To Jens Stoltenberg. Finland’s application is likely to be submitted by Finland’s NATO Ambassador Klaus Korhonen.

Simultaneousity is justified by communication.

Submitting a two-country membership application together or even on the same day would be a major international media event.

It would signal the consensus of the countries and the desire to defend each other as well. When submitted separately, the efficiency of submitting applications is reduced in both countries.

Finland the long-known decision to apply for NATO will receive its first official confirmation on Thursday when both the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö that the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) state their position together just like HS predicted last week.

The President will state his position, at least in a press release, but there is no intention to hold a press conference. Marin is traveling to Japan on Thursday, so his position will be in writing.

According to HS data, the Parliament’s parliamentary group will also announce on Thursday that it supports Finland’s accession to NATO. So far, the party has only said it stands behind the guidelines of the state leadership.

Saturday its position is announced by Sdp. Since then, the views of all parties in NATO have also been officially known, with the exception of the Left Alliance.

In Finland, a NATO application requires the President of the Republic, who could decide on the application together with the government, even today.

In Finland, however, the state leadership has decided that MPs will be allowed to form their own positions in peace.

The position of the Parliament has been formed at the same time as it has dealt with the current security policy report submitted to the Parliament by the Government.

During the discussion of the report, the deputies have been able to ask NATO everything they want, for example in the security premises of the Defense Forces.

President and the government will make the actual application decision in the Joint Committee of Ministers for Foreign and Security Policy (tp-utva) on Sunday, May 15th.

Marin and Niinistö are to hold a press conference after that.

HS reported last weekthat a decision is scheduled to be made on either May 15 and 16, but the 16th no longer seems likely.

After the Tp-utva meeting, the Board will submit a second report to Parliament, which will begin to discuss it together during the first report. The second report is a concise explanation of the NATO process and why Finland is applying to NATO.

The actual application will not leave NATO headquarters until Parliament has completed consideration of both reports.

Processing of the reports will begin in Parliament on Monday. According to HS data, Parliament will announce the exact schedule of the hearing on Thursday.

The length of the processing of the reports cannot be accurately estimated in advance, but it can take up to an hour or two. The length depends on how much MPs want to talk.

In Sweden The NATO application is decided by a government led by the Social Democrats. In practice, therefore, the decision is made by the Swedish Social Democratic Party. It reports its positive NATO stance on Sunday, May 15th.

According to HS, this has been known to the Finnish government since at least last week.

The countries have kept each other well aware of each other’s schedules throughout the spring. Throughout the spring, Finland’s wish and effort has been to get Sweden to make its own decision at the same time as Finland.

In Sweden, too, the parliament deals with the application. Tuesday night SVT saidthat the Swedish Parliament has been invited to an extraordinary session to discuss the government’s NATO report, which will be published on Friday, just on the same day as the Finnish Parliament convenes. Even if the NATO process were to move in different directions in the final stages, the hope of submitting an application at the same time would also wane.

Finland and Swedish political leaders have long said it would be good for the countries to walk one foot towards the Defense Alliance NATO.

The schedules of the countries’ NATO decisions have approached along the spring since Sweden woke up in March that Finland’s NATO application is likely to leave in late spring or early summer.

In Sweden, there was hardly any wood before March. There was not even a discussion about the NATO option in the country as in Finland, but Sweden has caught up with Finland throughout the spring.

Finland and Sweden’s NATO application work will not end next week. Following the submission of Finland’s application, negotiations will begin with NATO.

The negotiations themselves may only take a day, but it may take a week or two to inspect the various points in the contract. After this, Finland and Sweden will be NATO observers.

All 30 NATO countries have to ratify membership, which can take 4 to 12 months. It will likely take a period closer to four than 12 months.

NATO travel by the Finnish state leadership does not end with NATO membership. According to HS, Prime Minister Marin, who has discussed Finland’s NATO membership in Europe in recent months, will travel to Italy next.