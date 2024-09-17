NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg declared the Ukrainian Armed Forces have the legal right to strike Russia

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have the legal right to attack targets on Russian territory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

According to international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and defense includes strikes on Russian territory Jens StoltenbergNATO Secretary General

Stoltenberg also pointed out that Kyiv’s allies should decide for themselves – without involving NATO – what restrictions to apply to weapons supplied to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Secretary General specified, the alliance does not see any risks of the Ukrainian conflict escalating into a global nuclear war. They came to this conclusion because Russia has not observed “any changes in the positioning of nuclear forces,” he explained.

Germany warns NATO of approaching point of no return

By allowing Kyiv to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons, NATO countries will reach the point of no return. This was stated by retired German Bundeswehr General Harald Kujat in an interview for Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung. “If long-range weapons are supplied now, Ukraine’s ability to attack targets of existential significance for Russia will increase – and with it the risk of this war expanding. Therefore, we can only warn against this,” the German military man said. He added that allowing Kyiv to strike military infrastructure in Russia poses a great danger to the entire world, since the Ukrainian Armed Forces could damage Russia’s strategic deterrence systems and lead to the start of a nuclear conflict.

Former British Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch also pointed out that allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles could threaten a serious escalation of the conflict. According to him, Kyiv’s Western allies should “carefully consider” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about the possible consequences of strikes on Russian territory. “We really should not escalate the situation,” the diplomat said. Darroch also noted that the use of British Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets on Russian territory would not have a serious impact on the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict.

The US has denied Kyiv the opportunity to use its missiles on Russian territory

Following the talks between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Washington is not ready to announce the lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian long-range missile strikes deep into Russia. This was reported by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. The diplomat noted that the West will continue to interact with Kiev on issues of weapons and intelligence support. “But I have no statements to make regarding restrictions on the use of long-range missiles,” he stressed.

Earlier, politicians also discussed the issue of approving strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory using Western weapons, but following the meeting, the parties only once again confirmed their unwavering support for Kyiv.

However, an analytical article in The Economist magazine claims that the White House may give Ukraine a secret pass. “If Biden makes concessions after meeting with [президентом Украины Владимиром] Zelensky is unlikely to make a public statement. The decision may be communicated to Kyiv without publicity,” the authors of the article write, noting that Washington is interested in maintaining secrecy.