NATO has recorded a rapid rise in prices for military equipment and ammunition. This was stated on September 16 by the head of the alliance’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

“This means that we cannot be sure that increased defense spending actually leads to greater security,” he said on the sidelines of the annual NATO Chiefs of Staff conference in Oslo, Norway, which was broadcast on the alliance’s YouTube channel.

