NATO puts over 500,000 troops on high alert

Currently, more than 500,000 NATO troops are on high alert, alliance spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said in an interview with CNN.

She noted that since 2014, the North Atlantic Alliance has undergone the most significant transformation in collective defense in a generation. “We have implemented the most comprehensive defense plans since the Cold War,” the TV channel’s interlocutor emphasized.

NATO countries have begun preparing for conflict with Russia

The West has rethought its approach to military service, allowing the return of compulsory conscription. Robert Hamilton, an analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, explained that such measures are intended to prepare NATO armies for a direct conflict with Russia. “We will have to reconsider how we mobilize for war,” the expert said.

It is a tragic truth that we are faced with the question of how to mobilize millions of people and throw them into the meat grinder of a potential war. Robert Hamiltonanalyst at the Institute for Foreign Policy Research

He added that Russia had “driven” the West into this situation.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also warned that Western countries are now actively preparing to enter into a direct military conflict with Russia. According to him, the West would prefer to conduct military actions through someone else, since at the moment they are not ready for a direct conflict with the Russian Federation. “Will they be ready? I think they will be. They are already preparing for a conflict with Russia and are preparing much faster than some would like to see,” he said.

When might a conflict between Russia and NATO occur?

State Duma deputy, retired lieutenant general Andrei Gurulev admitted that a full-fledged armed conflict between NATO and Russia could begin in 2029-2030. According to him, the West is currently slow with the “big war”. This is happening because the US does not want to fight with its own forces.

The US wants to fight with the help of its “sixes”. First, it is Eastern Europe, then Western Europe. But these countries are not very ready for this at this stage Andrey GurulevState Duma deputy

In addition, due to military aid to Ukraine, Western Europe’s reserves have been greatly depleted, the deputy added. It takes time to get industry going. “It doesn’t happen that suddenly – and start a war. (…) Preparation takes time. In addition, the troops need to be prepared,” the general specified.

Earlier, German media also named 2029 as the year with the highest probability of a clash between Russia and NATO. Bild and Der Spiegel published Germany’s operational plan in case of war on NATO’s eastern flank. The plan of the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, involves the transfer of 800,000 troops to the east within three to six months from the ports of the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Along with them, 200,000 vehicles and heavy equipment should be moved. Germany’s main task will be to provide the group with fuel, medicine and food.

Putin Rejects Possibility of War between Russia and NATO

In December 2023, US President Joe Biden said Russia might be interested in a possible war with NATO. Russian leader Vladimir Putin categorically rejected these claims.

This is complete nonsense. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

“I think that President Biden understands this, it is just a figure of speech – to justify his erroneous policy in the Russian direction,” he said. According to him, it is unlikely that the United States, given the prospects for global development, is as interested in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia as they thought 20 years ago and as they publicly state today. Putin expressed doubts that this is in the national interests of the United States itself.