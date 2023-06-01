Responsible Statecraft announced the creation of a secret NATO plan in case of war with Russia

NATO has prepared a secret plan in case there is a military clash with Russia. Responsible Statecraft columnist Ian Davis found this out.

According to the journalist, “thousands of pages of secret military plans” will be offered for approval at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

For the first time since the Cold War, they describe in detail the scenario of a direct collision with the Russian Federation.

As Davis noted, the development of these documents was carried out by permanent military representatives at NATO headquarters in Brussels behind closed doors. At the same time, he learned, the work was carried out without any preliminary study by legislators and independent experts.

According to the observer, the lack of transparency that characterizes long-term military planning processes within the alliance poses a serious problem for democratic oversight. Davis also cited the words of the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, who on May 10 stated that the countries of the alliance should be ready for conflict at any moment.

NATO military plan family

The North Atlantic Alliance is guided by a whole “family” of military plans, the newspaper notes. Thus, the global “Concept for Deterrence and Defense of the Euro-Atlantic Area” (The Concept for Deterrence and Defense of the Euro-Atlantic Area, DDA) defines how NATO operates in peacetime, crisis and wartime to fulfill collective defense obligations. It also indicates what means are needed to combat the two main threats that NATO considers Russia and terrorist groups.

In addition, the DDA forms strategic plans and operations, and builds the budget of the alliance, including the cost of equipment, logistics, maintenance of infrastructure facilities, command and control.

“Regional Plans” (RPs) describe how NATO will defend a particular geographic area. The concept combines the national defense plans of the member states of the bloc and is aimed at optimizing the deployment of troops at a given time and place.

“Strategic Subordinate Plans” (Strategic Subordinate Plans, SSP) are designed to more substantively manage forces on a theater scale. Now this concept is being reviewed by the military leadership of NATO.

“Requirements for the structure of the armed forces” (Force Structure Requirements, FRS) define the amount of forces and means for the implementation of DDA and RP.

The Force Model (FM) calculates what is required to create more combat-ready troops throughout NATO. In particular, it was this concept that made it possible to put 300,000 military personnel on high alert, compared with 40,000 soldiers a year earlier.

The threat of war with Russia

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the West could face the threat of direct full-scale war with Russia and China by 2030. He pointed out that the preparation for defense is a paramount state task for many Western countries, in connection with which he considered it justified to increase the growth of London’s annual military spending to 2.5 percent of GDP.

In turn, the coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, noted that the United States does not want the current conflict in Ukraine to escalate into a war against the West.

The official emphasized that the war of Moscow against the West, the USA, NATO will lead to much greater suffering in Europe

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO countries are de jure involved in the conflict in Ukraine. He warned that such an irresponsible line significantly increases the threat of a direct military clash between the nuclear powers.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Western countries are already waging an undeclared war against Moscow and Minsk.

Today we are together resisting the collective West, which is waging an undeclared war against our countries. Sergei Shoigu Minister of Defense of Russia

The minister drew attention to the fact that NATO’s military activities have acquired the most aggressive direction, which is indicated by a set of measures to increase the combat readiness of the alliance’s combined armed forces (JAF) in Eastern Europe. Shoigu added that additional military contingents and military infrastructure are being deployed. In addition, combat training and reconnaissance activities near the borders of the Union State are being activated.