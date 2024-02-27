NATO has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine to fight war against RussiaAllied sources told EFE this Tuesday in reference to the possibility alluded to by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and other leaders.

“NATO and its allies are providing unprecedented military support to Ukraine. We have done so since 2014 and intensified it following Russia's full-scale invasion. But there are no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine.” , sources noted.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine to avoid a Moscow victory at all costs.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We must remember what this is: a war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, flagrantly violating international law,” the sources stressed.

They insisted that, according to international law, “Ukraine has the right to self-defense and we have the right to support them”.

“That is what NATO Allies are doing and will continue to do,” they concluded.

Macron spoke about the possibility of sending soldiers to Ukraine on the occasion of a meeting in Paris on Monday of about twenty leaders to address the situation in that country and make clear your support.

French President Emmanuel Macron (CR) delivers a speech to open a conference supporting Ukraine in Paris.

It was the Slovak Prime Minister, the populist Robert Fico, who put the measure of sending troops on the table and, although it did not receive majority support, it became the great novelty of the meeting, because, as Macron summarized, “we must “do everything possible so that Russia does not win this war.”

In any case, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, stressed this Tuesday that The possibility of sending European or NATO soldiers to fight in Ukraine is not contemplated.

“What we had agreed together and between us will also remain in force in the future, that there are no ground forces, that there are no soldiers on Ukrainian soil that have been sent by European or NATO states,” he stated.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Hungary has also confirmed that it will not send soldiers to Ukraine and will maintain its position of not delivering weapons to the country attacked by Russia.

Spain said that it is not in favor of sending European or NATO troops to Ukraine, Spanish Government spokesperson Pilar Alegría said on Tuesday. “We do not agree and we also have to concentrate on what is urgent, which is to accelerate the delivery of material,” said the spokesperson at the press conference in Madrid after the usual Tuesday meeting of the Executive.

For his part, the president of Bulgaria, the pro-Russian Rumen Radev, warned this Tuesday of the high possibility of a conflict with nuclear weapons if any NATO member country sends troops to Ukraine.

“We share our concern about Russia's war against Ukraine. We see that the strategy of achieving victory on the battlefield by military means has not given the desired result in two years,” Radev said at a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Nataša Pirc Musar in Sofia.

The Kremlin on Tuesday called a direct conflict with NATO “inevitable” if the allied countries deploy troops in Ukraine.

Monument to Ukrainian soldiers, in the center of kyiv.

This Monday Macron noted that “there is no consensus today” to send ground troops but warned that nothing can be excluded in the future.

The French president made these statements after the International Conference in Support of Ukraine that brought together more than twenty European heads of state and government at the Elysée.

The European Union has not addressed the possibility of sending soldiers to Ukraine to fight in the invasion war that Russia is waging against that country, community Foreign Affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

EFE