The DPRK Foreign Ministry called NATO and the alliance of the United States, Japan and South Korea a cancerous tumor

The DPRK Foreign Ministry criticized the activities of NATO, as well as the secret military alliance of the United States, Japan and South Korea. Writes about this RIA News with reference to the Central Telegraph Agency (CTNA).

The department called NATO and the alliance of the United States, Japan and South Korea a cancer for the global order, as they show hostility towards the DPRK and its neighboring countries. Diplomats noted that the activities of organizations

plunges into danger the situation in the world, based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Related materials:

It is organizations led by the United States that are becoming increasingly “more dangerous” as they demonstrate an “aggressive and chauvinistic character” and also threaten the security of independent sovereign states. At the same time, the relationship between North Korea and Russia is a “powerful bulwark” and “strategic support” for protecting peace and deterring “tyranny, military threat and interference of the imperialists.”

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused the United States of creating an Asian version of NATO. Such an alliance is a key reason for wars and aggression, he added.