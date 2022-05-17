NATO | Halla-aho on Turkey: It is unrealistic for a single NATO country to block the accession of new members

Is not it is realistic that in a NATO of 30 member states, one country would be able to block a country from joining, says the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Jussi Halla-aho (ps).

He answered a question about how concerned he was about Turkey’s stalemate in the Finnish-Swedish membership process.

“It’s mainly about Turkey’s domestic politics and the desire to promote things that are important to it,” Halla-aho said. He addressed Parliament at a press conference held NATO report by the Committee on Foreign Affairs in connection with the announcement on Tuesday.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday, he does not intend to accept Finland and Sweden as members of NATO. Turkey accuses Finland and Sweden of supporting terrorism and demands, among other things, the lifting of arms embargoes against it.

Each of NATO’s 30 members must accept new members. Finland is expected to notify NATO in the near future that it is aspiring to become a member of the military alliance. Sweden, for its part, announced the matter on Tuesday.

HS: n According to the information, Turkey’s objections have not affected Finland’s currently planned schedules for submitting an application for membership.

Finland and Sweden may submit their applications on Wednesday. This declaration of intent will be forwarded to the North Atlantic Council of NATO Ambassadors.

In NATO, membership talks will only begin once the Council has instructed the NATO Secretary General to invite candidate countries to talks.

The invitation is made unanimously, so in theory Turkey could block the progress of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership at this stage, before ratifying the accession protocol.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg tweeted the Turkish foreign minister on Monday night Mevlüt Çavuşoğlun Finland’s and Sweden’s membership of NATO. According to Stoltenberg, Turkey is an important member of the alliance and “all security concerns must be addressed”.

“We need to stand united in this historic moment,” Stoltenberg writes.

EU High Representative for External Relations Josep Borrell said on Tuesday before the EU Defense Ministers’ meeting that Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership would also strengthen the EU.

“I know Turkey has raised objections and I hope NATO will be able to overcome them,” Borrell said.

According to Borrell, the countries’ membership will be discussed at the EU ministerial meeting.

“Finland and Sweden will receive the strongest possible support from all member countries, because membership would increase our unity and make us stronger. Vladimir Putin tried to block NATO’s development at Russia’s borders, and now the opposite is happening, ”Borrell said.

Minister of Defense of Finland Antti Kaikkonen (center) does not participate in the EU meeting due to the NATO debate and vote in Parliament.

Also Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Erkki Tuomioja (sd) considers that Turkey’s comments are about domestic policy. According to Tuomioja, there was no prior information about Turkey’s opposition.

According to Halla-aho, the message he has received from Turkey so far has been that, at least, Turkey is not going to be the country that is going to get awkward. Halla-aho said she believes the state leadership has done a good groundwork in the matter.

