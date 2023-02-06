NATO | Halla-aho about Finland’s alleged readiness to join NATO without Sweden: If this is the line, I have not been told about it

Halla-aho has asked parliamentary groups to form their position on the timetable for the consideration of the NATO law.

Foreign Affairs Committee the chairman Jussi Halla-ahon According to (ps), Finland should discuss more openly how Finland works if Turkey and Hungary ratify Finland’s NATO membership but not Sweden.

“It would be good to be open about this problem, and not to sweep the unpleasant question under the carpet and just repeat that we want to join NATO with Sweden. We certainly want to, but it’s not entirely in our hands,” says Halla-aho.

“There must be a fear in some quarters that saying this thing out loud makes it more likely.”

Evening newspaper claimed on Mondaythat Finland is ready to join NATO without Sweden. As chairman of the foreign affairs committee, have you heard that Finland’s foreign policy leadership made a statement that Finland would be ready to join NATO without Sweden?

“If someone has made such a decision, I have not been told about it. In Finland, the parliament decides on joining international agreements. Such a decision cannot be made without parliament and in this case without the foreign affairs committee.”

“My position has always been that Finland has applied for NATO membership based on its own security needs and starting points, and the application for membership has not been conditioned on what Sweden has done.”

Halla-aho also understands caution.

“I also understand that the temporary ratification speculation by Finland and Sweden is perceived as a political game played by Turkey, which it does not want to participate in, and for this reason we do not like to speculate on the matter.”

Parliament already received the government’s motion to approve NATO membership at the beginning of December, but the parliamentary hearing is still in progress.

The Parliament decides whether the current Parliament or the one after the elections will complete the law on Finland’s NATO membership.

The foreign affairs committee headed by Halla-aho and the report made by it play a key role in the approval of the NATO law.

The discussion of the matter will continue in the plenary session of the parliament, when the committee’s report is completed.

Part of the foreign policy leadership wants the parliament to process the law before Turkey and Hungary have ratified Finland’s membership. It would speed up Finland’s accession to NATO.

Even if Finland completes the NATO law, it will only become a member after Hungary and Turkey have ratified Finland’s membership.

Halla-aho says that the committee will consider this week how it works with the NATO law report.

“This week we are dealing with the content itself, i.e. the report. We will deal with it completely regardless of how the schedule is aligned. Certainly, the schedule discussion will take place alongside it, and we will try to reach a common vision on that as well.”

Will you decide on the schedule this week?

“I’m not saying any date by which it has to be done, but there is not an unlimited amount of time here before the election break begins. We will certainly discuss the schedule this week.”

Halla-aho says that the schedule was already discussed last week in the committee. He has asked parliamentary groups to form their position, which the party could represent in the foreign affairs committee.

“We strive to find a solution that everyone can agree on. In questions like this, we try to avoid votes and differing opinions, but if necessary, the majority decides.”

Halla-aho does not want to share his own view of the schedule because he is the chairman of the committee.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hinted the other Sunday that Turkey might ratify Finland’s NATO membership before Sweden.

Did this speed up the parliamentary proceedings?

“Yes, of course it has forced the representatives to think about the matter and form their position. However, it might not affect the schedule. It is more influenced by questions of principle, whether any benefit would be achieved by the outgoing parliament completing this report, if NATO membership could in any case be realized during the next parliament.”

Halla-aho says that there are two types of opinion on this in the parliament.

“In my opinion, neither option is particularly dramatic. Here, two things that are not directly related are mixed up. The schedule in which the parliamentary process is carried out. And how Finland would act if Hungary and Turkey ratified Finland’s NATO membership but not Sweden’s.”

So you think there is no connection between them?

“After all, they have a connection to the extent that there is speculation that Finland’s membership would be ratified before the elections. Then there would be more pressure to complete this legislative process in Finland as soon as possible. Even then, there would be no compulsion, but it would be for the foreign affairs committee to consider.”