NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg celebrated on Thursday (27) the fact that the Presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and China, Xi Jinping, spoke by telephone for the first time since the start of the invasion. Russia, but warned that Beijing still does not condemn this aggression.

“I welcome the call between President Zelensky and President Xi. I think it’s also important for China to better understand Ukraine’s perspectives,” Stoltenberg said when asked about the issue during a press conference alongside Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

The Norwegian politician added that, in any case, “this does not change the fact that China was not able to condemn Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine”. At the same time, he stressed that NATO allies expressed “their firm support for President Zelensky’s peace plan, which includes, of course, full respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

For Stoltenberg, it is up to Ukraine “to decide what the conditions are for talks and what formats any conversation should take” with Russia. “What we do know is that any chance, any possibility of meaningful negotiations requires Ukraine to have the military strength necessary to send a very clear message to the president. [russo, Vladimir] Putin, that he will not win on the battlefield”, stressed the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance. “So if you want a peaceful negotiated solution, where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent nation, the best way to get there is to provide military support to Ukraine, just as NATO allies are doing.”

Ukraine and China opened the window for dialogue on Wednesday (26), with the first conversation since the beginning of the war between Xi and Zelensky, with very different perspectives on how to approach the path to peace.

In the conversation, which lasted an hour, according to Zelensky, Xi advocated a peaceful solution to the conflict. The Chinese head of state defended Ukraine’s territorial integrity and assured that Beijing will not “observe the conflict from afar, hoping to obtain benefits” or “put more fuel on the fire”.

Xi also announced that he had appointed a special representative to “conduct in-depth communication with all parties on a political solution to the crisis.” According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, it is the former ambassador to Russia, Li Hui.

Zelensky, for his part, announced the appointment of Pavlo Rabikin as the new ambassador to Beijing, where the Ukrainian delegation had been headed, since February 2021, by the chargé d’affaires.