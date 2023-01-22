NATO | Haavisto: The cancellations of meetings with Turkey are bad for the NATO process – “It would be important to keep your eye on the ball, so to speak”

Tensions between Turkey and Sweden have been on the rise in recent days, which has not been seen to be at least helpful for Finland and Sweden’s NATO process, which Turkey is holding back.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) considers it bad for the NATO process if the meetings between Finland and Sweden and Turkey are canceled because of demonstrations and provocations.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Swedish Minister of Defense Pål Jonson’s the visit to Turkey planned for next week will not take place. Turkey previously also recalled the speaker of the parliament Matti Vanhanen (center) and the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament by Andreas Norlén The trip to Turkey, which was supposed to start on Monday evening. The presidents’ trip was canceled after the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the performing puppet was hung by its legs outside the Stockholm City Hall.

“Of course, these are bad for the NATO ratification process itself, if these meetings related to communication are postponed,” Foreign Minister Haavisto told STT on Sunday.

“Now it would be important to keep your eye on the ball, so to speak. It is easy to get so much of this extra load on this trip that we forget what we are doing here. However, here we are really making a very historic solution in terms of the security policy of Finland and Sweden, and it would be good if we could focus on that.”

According to Haavisto, Sweden’s aim is to agree on new visiting times. Apart from Vanhanen’s canceled trip, there have been no other recent visits to Finland in the program, but we are still looking for a date for the tripartite meeting at the official level at the beginning of the year.

Turkey and Sweden have been on the verge of tightening in recent days, which has not been seen to be at least helpful to the Finnish and Swedish NATO process, which Turkey is holding back. Protests against Sweden took place in Istanbul and Ankara on Saturday night after a Danish-Swedish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned a Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

In Istanbul, hundreds of people gathered for a counter-demonstration in front of the Swedish consulate. In the same context, the Swedish flag was burned, SVT reported, among other things.

Opinions were also expressed outside the Swedish embassy in the country’s capital, Ankara, on Saturday. The protesters do not accept that Sweden did not prevent Paludan’s abduction. Among other things, a sign that read “an end to Islamophobia” was seen at the demonstrations.

“It is unacceptable that the Swedish authorities allow the provocation in front of the embassy, ​​which angers many Muslims around the world. It was no coincidence that it happened right in front of the Turkish embassy,” said the protester Mesut Emre Balci.

Haavisto says that he has been in daily contact with the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. He characterized that Saturday was a difficult day in Sweden.

“There were many demonstrations on the move: there were Erdogan’s defenders, there were Kurdish groups, there were opponents of NATO, and there was also someone burning the Koran,” Haavisto stated.

“Of course, these kinds of provocations can affect the mood, the atmosphere, the citizens. Also these pictures of the burning of the Swedish flag in Ankara. These easily provoke backlash’, which are hostile.

Swedish and despite the tensions in Turkey, Haavisto considers it important that Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships are ratified at the same time. According to him, it is extremely important, especially in terms of NATO’s defense planning.

Although the NATO process seems to be stuck more because of issues related to Sweden than Finland, according to Haavisto, Finland has seen it as important to maintain its own connections with Turkey and also in matters other than the NATO process.

“Even in my own discussions with Turkey, only one part is this NATO membership application of Finland and Sweden.”

He points out that Turkey is a regionally very important actor, which also plays a key role in, for example, the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“I have noticed that it is important to keep in touch with Turkey in those matters. Perhaps it will also make it easier for us to deal with our own case, that we also listen to Turkey’s other views and concerns about regional development, for example.”

“Attacking sacred values ​​is not freedom, but barbarism”

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson has expressed his regret regarding the events in Stockholm.

“Freedom of speech is a key part of democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate. For many, burning holy books is a deeply disrespectful act. I want to express my sympathy to all Muslims who have been offended by today’s events in Stockholm,” Kristersson wrote on Twitter.

A representative of the Turkish Presidential Office by Ibrahim Kalin according to which, allowing the demonstration in a situation where Turkey had repeatedly demanded its prohibition, is apt to fuel hate crimes and opposition to Islam.

“Attacking sacred values ​​is not freedom, but barbarism,” Kalin refused.

A representative of the Turkish MHP party, which supports the Turkish regime Devlet Bahceli went even further.

“Sweden’s NATO membership will not be accepted because of this,” Bahceli claimed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had hoped that the Swedish authorities would not have allowed the expression of opinion.

“It’s a racist act, it’s not about freedom of expression,” he commented on the protest.

According to a diplomatic source, Turkey has invited the Swedish ambassador to Stockholm for an interview due to the planned demonstration. The representative has been invited to Turkey for an interview for the second time in a short time.

According to the same source, Turkish Foreign Ministry officials had told the ambassador that allowing the protest under the pretext of defending democratic values ​​was unacceptable.