NATO | Haavisto tells about the government’s proposal to join NATO – press conference at 11:15

On Monday, the Parliament will consider the government’s proposal on joining NATO.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) will hold a press conference on Monday about the government’s proposal regarding joining NATO.

The press conference will begin after the extraordinary session of the Government Council at 11:15 a.m., the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

HS will show the event live in connection with this story.

The government the bill on joining NATO will be submitted to the parliament for consideration on Monday.

The intention is that the parliament could already begin to consider the decision on joining NATO, even though the membership is still awaiting ratification in Hungary and Turkey.

Haavisto said last week that Hungary has promised to ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden at the beginning of February. The timetable for Turkey’s ratification is not yet known, but the country has presidential and parliamentary elections in June. As a result, the Parliament will be on an election break in the spring.

The ratification schedule was discussed last week at the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Bucharest, where Haavisto met the ministers of Hungary and Turkey.

Finland does not intend to make any reservations about membership, and the goal is for Finland and Sweden to join at the same time. The decision to join can be made in the parliament with a simple majority.