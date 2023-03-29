NATO | Haavisto talked with the Turkish foreign minister, hopes for ratification before Tuesday

“At the end of NATO, we are already looking for a place for the flagpole for Finland,” says Foreign Minister Haavisto (green).

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) expects the Turkish parliament to approve Finland’s NATO membership next week at the latest.

On Wednesday, Haavisto discussed the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with and meet him at the NATO meeting in Brussels next Tuesday.

“Of course, we hope that things would have moved on by then,” Haavisto said on Wednesday on Ilta-Sanomie’s broadcast about the end of the parliamentary term.

Haavisto also thought about what kind of schedule Turkey intends to record its acceptance in Washington. According to him, there should be “no delay” in the matter.

“I noticed that NATO is already looking for a place for the flag pole for Finland. Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said that he has already looked at where the flag of the 31st country will be in that yard,” Haavisto also said.