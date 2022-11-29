NATO | Haavisto on Turkey’s ratification schedule at the NATO meeting: “There is always hope”

The NATO foreign ministers’ meeting started in Bucharest on Tuesday. Haavisto said he would take a message to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu that the security of the Baltic Sea region now requires the membership of Finland and Sweden.

Bucharest

Size In the current circumstances, the security of the Baltic Sea region and the security of the NATO region would require Finland and Sweden to be members of NATO.

The Finnish Foreign Minister of this message Pekka Haavisto (vihr) said that on Tuesday he would take the Turkish foreign minister To Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Haavisto and the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström will meet their Turkish counterparts in connection with the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“We will certainly hear about Turkey’s own timetables and plans regarding ratification”, Haavisto predicts when he arrives at the meeting in Bucharest.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

Haavisto said that he had recently spoken with Cavuşoğlu on the phone and that he would now send a similar message.

“I would certainly emphasize that the security of the entire Baltic Sea region, the security of the entire NATO region in these circumstances would require Finland and Sweden to be members of NATO. This is a message that has come from many of our neighbors from the Nordic and Baltic countries,” he said.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member countries that have not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden.

It has been said that the Hungarian ratification will drag on until next year. There is no information about Turkey’s schedule.

Is there still hope that Turkey would ratify the membership quite soon and before next spring or summer elections in Turkey?

“There is always hope. We’ll see what the discussions bring,” Haavisto said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Billström was asked whether, in his opinion, Sweden has already fulfilled the requirements of the so-called memorandum of understanding signed by Finland, Sweden and Turkey, or whether Sweden still has work to do.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg made it clear at a press conference on Friday that he thinks the document is already being implemented.

Billström said that Sweden will naturally complete what was agreed in the document step by step.

“But we’re not there yet,” Billström said.

“It is clear, of course, that we need to continue this dialogue.”

More specifically, he did not want to open up about what Sweden should still do with him.

Billström underlined that cooperation with Turkey is also important for Sweden to tackle crime. Sweden can also bring persons who have committed crimes in Sweden and then fled to Turkey to court in Sweden.

To Finland and for Sweden the meeting is exceptionally interesting.

For the first time, both are participating in the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting as observer members. In this position, unlike before, they get to participate in the entire program of the meeting.

Haavisto, who arrived in Bucharest directly from Kiev, considered the provision of support to Ukraine to be one of the most important tasks of the NATO meeting. In Kyiv, Haavisto met, among others, the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleban.

Support for Ukraine and the war situation will be discussed in Bucharest on Tuesday afternoon. Kuleba attends a dinner with foreign ministers.

Meeting coincides with the time when winter changes the course of the war in Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians have been without electricity due to Russia’s repeated attacks on energy infrastructure.

“Putin is trying to use winter as an instrument of war”, the general secretary Jens Stoltenberg said as he arrived at the meeting.

He said that NATO countries will continue their support to Ukraine by, among other things, helping to rebuild Ukraine’s gas and energy infrastructure and continuing to provide Ukraine with air defense assistance.

Stoltenberg also warned that the situation could also bring more and more refugees to other European countries.

The purpose of Russia’s attacks is to cause as much suffering as possible to Ukrainian civilians in order to weaken their commitment and unity, Stoltenberg estimated.

“I am absolutely sure that Putin will not succeed.”

Even in NATO countries, the desire to support Ukraine is only getting stronger thanks to Russia’s actions.

“If anything, these brutal attacks on critical civilian infrastructure will only encourage NATO allies to do more.”