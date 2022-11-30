Thursday, December 1, 2022
NATO | Haavisto: Hungary will ratify the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden in February

November 30, 2022
According to Pekka Haavisto, Hungary will ratify the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden at the beginning of February.

Hungary has promised to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships without problems at the beginning of February, says the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green).

Haavisto and the Swedish foreign minister met the Hungarian foreign minister at the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Romania on Wednesday Peter Szijjarton. Szijjarto relayed to Finland and Sweden the Prime Minister Viktor Orban message on the timetable for ratification. Hungary has no preconditions for ratification.

According to Haavisto, the message is positive.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO countries that have not ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden.

The news is updated.

