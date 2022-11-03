Friday, November 4, 2022
NATO | Haavisto and Kaikkonen talk about the government’s NATO proposal – Press conference at 2:15 p.m

November 3, 2022
The draft of the government’s presentation was sent to the opinion round on Thursday.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) will talk about the government’s draft proposal regarding joining NATO. They were photographed last May in the presidential palace. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

12:39 p.m

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) and the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) will hold a press conference on Thursday at 14:15 on the government’s draft proposal regarding Finland’s accession to NATO.

The draft of the government’s presentation was sent to the opinion round on Thursday. You can make statements about it until November 23.

Read more: The government proposes: Finland participates in NATO’s activities “fully”, increasing pressure on defense spending

