NATO | Haavisto and Blinken discussed NATO ratifications, the arms aid package and the troika – “We stated that the line will be kept open”

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) discussed on Thursday the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken on the phone with, among other things, the progress of the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden.

On Thursday, Blinken also discussed the issue by telephone with the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström with.

“Blinken was told by the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu about the visit to the United States and about the American thoughts on the commercial package aimed at Turkey and its congressional processing. According to Blinken, Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership and Turkey’s ratification are important to many members of the congress, and it will certainly come up strongly in the congressional proceedings,” Haavisto tells HS.

Haavisto and Blinken also discussed the US-led arms aid meeting at the Ramstein military base starting on Friday, as well as various forms of armed aid to Ukraine.

Haavisto told Blinken about the 12th package published by Finland on Friday and its contents.

“Blinken was very grateful that Finland continues to give aid to Ukraine,” says Haavisto.

The foreign ministers also reviewed the possible deployment of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and the legal responsibility of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“Zelensky’s peace plan and the idea of ​​a possible high-level meeting at the UN on February 24 were on display. These were the main questions of the discussion”, says Haavisto.

Haavisto last visited Washington in December, and he said he thanked Blinken for the visit once again. Haavisto also told Blinken about the direct contact between Finland and Turkey and Finland’s impressions of the tripartite group’s work.

“The discussion was a good update on things. We stated that the line will be kept open. If something comes from any direction, we have the opportunity to get back to it quickly,” says Haavisto.

Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the United States this week. Haavisto commented before the visit that a high-level visit could have “decisive significance” for Finland and Sweden’s progress towards NATO.

He says that he considers Çavuşoğlu’s visit still significant.

“Certainly it has been indicated to Turkey that the US Congress has strong views on the expansion of NATO. I believe that the visit has been useful”, says Haavisto.