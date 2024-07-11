For now there is a ‘yellow card’, but Europe continues to look with concern at Viktor Orbanand is studying possible moves against the Hungarian leader, including the possibility of boycotting the ministerial elections entrusted to the Budapest presidency. Hungary took over the leadership of the EU on July 1 amid much turmoil, after Orban’s trip first to Moscow to see Putin and then to China to see Xi. Yesterday the ‘Orban case’ also touched on the NATO summit underway in Washington, where the Hungarian president announced that he would not contribute to the 40 billion NATO fund for Kiev, a stop that was also written down in black and white on X.

“An opt-out announced in a transparent manner, certainly not a surprise – explain Italian diplomatic sources – although Hungary’s contribution to the fund would have been small”. The ‘nest egg’ that the Alliance will allocate to Ukraine, yet another helping hand, will be discussed at NATO in the next few hours, because “the debate on funding will get to the heart of the matter today”, net of the announcements of the past few hours. But Italy, explain the same sources, continues to think that, net of Orban’s countercurrent decisions, in Europe – where moves are being studied to isolate him, with Germany and the Netherlands having even considered taking away his presidency in recent days – “it would be a mistake to isolate him: as Prime Minister Meloni repeats, the way forward is to always keep the dialogue open”.

“Orban is the prime minister of Hungary, he should do what he thinks is appropriate, we don’t decide what the prime minister of a country should do”, says in Washington the vice prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani. “It is not up to us to say what the Hungarian prime minister should do, he certainly does not go to represent the European Union”, he underlines. “I continue to say that we should not interfere in the American election campaign, for us transatlantic relations are one of the pole stars of our foreign policy. We are friends and allies of the United States regardless of who was, who is and who will be the American president”, he concludes.