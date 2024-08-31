NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has backed Ukraine’s right to defend itself, justifying the incursion into Russia’s Kursk region as a legitimate measure under international law. Meanwhile, Russia has denounced Ukrainian attacks in Belgorod and, in parallel, said it has advanced in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Meanwhile, shelling continues in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

