Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (center) spoke at open public events organized by the center.

30.12. 19:58

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonenella (kesk) has a strong belief that Finland will become a member of NATO by July, says Over. Kaikkonen spoke about the issue at open public events organized by the city center.

“I think there are strong reasons to believe that by the NATO summit in Vilnius, Finland will be a member of NATO.”

The summit will be held on the 11th–12th. July.

“We meet NATO’s membership criteria and are committed to the memorandum of understanding signed by Finland, Sweden and Turkey at the Madrid summit,” Kaikkonen said.

From NATO countries only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s applications. The Hungarian Parliament announced in mid-December that it will start the discussion on Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership on February 20.

In the case of Turkey, the internal political pressures and the spring elections will slow down the ratification. The points of contention regarding the extradition of what it calls terrorist suspects demanded by Turkey also bring their own dimension to the ratification.