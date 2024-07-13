Home page politics

A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in Poland. The frontline state to Russia is investing enormous sums in its defense and is now considering shooting down Russian missiles with Ukraine as a target over its own airspace. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Poland is insisting on its right to self-defense. After several stray rockets were fired over its own country, the NATO frontline state now wants to defend itself.

Warsaw – He sees it as his duty to take countermeasures to restore international order; and a victim of aggression has the right to defend himself – by any means, said Radosław Sikorski. The Polish Foreign Minister spoke to the think tank parallel to the recent summit of NATO partners American Enterprise InstituteThe aggressor Vladimir Putin could now be threatened with being fired upon from the NATO border region: Kiev had requested that Russian missiles heading for Ukrainian cities be intercepted from Poland, as the magazine Politico reported. Sikorski wants to examine the request – Warsaw keeps its finger on the trigger.

Poland is repeatedly drawn into the Ukraine war – involuntarily. The NATO partner is geographically closest to the currently most dangerous NATO opponents Russia and Belarus. Warsaw wants to upgrade the approximately 700-kilometer-long border with Russia to form a “protective shield to the east” – this was the Mirror reported in May. But relations with Ukraine are also strained: In September 2023, a rocket hit Poland; accidentally. The sender was Ukraine. Two Polish civilians were killed as a result.

Poland’s dilemma: Located in the middle of the flight path between Putin’s missiles and targets in Ukraine

“We are a frontline state, that is our dilemma”said Sikorski. The incoming missiles from the direction of St. Petersburg or the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad would fly over Belarusian territory, then cross Polish airspace for a few seconds before turning into Ukraine to destroy civilian targets in western Ukraine, for example. In his opinion, the launch was self-defense, said Sikorski – and thus suggested that a reaction by the Poles could be viewed outside the NATO mutual assistance pact.

“Of course, there are other procedures regarding missiles on the territory of the Republic of Poland. Then it is our decision.”

“Why doesn’t Poland simply shoot down Russian missiles?” asked the Frankfurter Allgemeine ZeitungIn the past 16 months, three Russian missiles, six-meter-long cruise missiles, have flown over Polish territory at night, noted FAZ-Author Gerhard Gnauck sees these incidents as a fall from grace in the relations between NATO and the Russian Federation. In fact, NATO reactions were discussed but then rejected.

The first rocket flew from Belarus “roughly speaking in the direction of Berlin” and crashed into a forest near Bydgoszcz, Gnauck writes. “The others approached the Polish border over northwestern Ukraine and crossed it at about the height of the city of Zamość. One was in the country for a good three minutes, then turned around and headed back to Ukraine. The other was over Poland for 39 seconds. Both apparently flew at targets around the Ukrainian city of Lviv” – in Gnauck’s words, an almost unmolested, but above all unsanctioned, back and forth of the Russians over NATO territory.

Poland’s goal: A dense protective shield against Russia on land and in the air

The “Eastern Shield” is planned as a cooperation between Poland and the Baltic states to delay a possible Russian attack on the ground for as long as possible: Concrete blockades, anti-tank ditches and protective fences are intended to stop tanks. “The border region is to be rebuilt in a strip up to 100 kilometers deep so that the Polish army can maneuver more easily, while the invasion of enemy troops is to be prevented,” writes the MirrorThe airspace will also be closed – for example by means of airspace surveillance and the defense against drones.

But missile defence is a different matter. Poland initially resisted joining the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) and wanted to rely solely on American and British air defence systems, rather than, for example, the German Iris and Israeli Arrow systems. As the magazine Defense News reported, Poland recently announced that it wants to slip under the protective umbrella. It will be a long time before the shields on the ground and in the air provide protection, while the war in Ukraine is increasing in brutality.

Poland’s riddle: Putin’s intentions with the flights of his missiles over Poland

The extent to which Russia might target the NATO border state is also a mystery to the Polish air defense, Sebastian Kaczmarzyk told the FAZ: “It is therefore difficult to put forward theories about a specific intention on the part of the Russians.” According to the observations of the head of the Polish air defense, Russian missiles fly from the east of the country past the Ukrainian defense positions in a large arc in a northwesterly direction. “Depending on the wind and weather, this curve can sometimes reach further or less far into Poland,” says the colonel. A missile crash on NATO territory could be due not only to a possible intention but also to the weather or a technical glitch.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, Poland has been a NATO frontline state alongside the Baltic countries and Finland and the Ukraine’s logistical umbilical cord to the West. This is also why the nuclear dimension is playing an increasingly important role in Poland’s rearmament, as the magazine International Politics reported: In June 2023, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reaffirmed Poland’s willingness to station nuclear weapons on Polish territory as part of NATO’s nuclear sharing.

At the end of April, the current Polish Prime Minister Andrzej Duda confirmed that he was ready to station nuclear weapons on Polish territory, as the daily News quoted. In this respect, Poland now seems to want to pull out all the stops for its defense. Perhaps even without NATO’s approval; with his latest statement, Sikorski is outpacing his cabinet colleagues. Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz now stressed to Polskie Radio that “Poland will not make any decisions on this matter alone and that it must be the decision of the whole of NATO.” However, the Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister left a back door open.

Poland’s efforts: Defence against Putin, obedience to Biden

According to Polskie Radio, the minister added that NATO would not give its consent to this and referred to the decisions of the administration of US President Joe Biden – an escalation of the conflict should be avoided. “Of course, there are other procedures regarding missiles on the territory of the Republic of Poland. Then it is our decision,” he said. This could mean that Poland is keeping the final decision open. But there is no gain to be gained by delaying and maneuvering, criticizes Politico and quotes Jade McGlynn: “The West’s policy of incrementalism is not working,” said the lecturer in war studies at King’s College in London the magazine.

A “one size fits all solution to defend against Russia’s various long-range weapons” is illusory anyway, writes Lydia Wachs of the Foundation Science and PoliticsIt calls for an “integrated air defence architecture”, i.e. a strategically designed combination of various means of defence that creates security on land, at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace and space. Poland seems to be doing its homework. Mirror reported at the end of May that Poland had made a major purchase of missiles in the USA: missiles with a range of around 1,000 kilometres.

“The JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile) air-to-surface cruise missiles are to be delivered from Washington to Warsaw between 2026 and 2030. Poland already has JASSM missiles with a range of 370 kilometers,” writes the MirrorWith the purchase of weapons, Warsaw wants to further strengthen its defense capabilities to ward off possible aggression in addition to the “Eastern Shield”. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz explained this according to the news magazine: The war in Ukraine shows how important it is to be able to fire missiles at targets far from the front line.