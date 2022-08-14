NATO | French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland

The country’s Senate and National Assembly approved and ratified the memberships earlier.

French president Emmanuel Macron signed the protocols on Saturday by which France accepts Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships, says the French presidential office.

The French Senate and the lower house of the Parliament, i.e. the National Assembly, had already accepted and ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

The Czech Republic the lower house of parliament is expected to ratify the memberships in late August. In addition, ratifications are still missing from Slovakia, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey.

Ratification has already been done by 23 member countries, i.e. Albania, Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Holland, Iceland, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, France, Romania, Germany, Slovenia , Italy and the United States.