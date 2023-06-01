The foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began a meeting in Norway on Thursday in search of common ground in Ukraine’s delicate accessionahead of the alliance’s summit scheduled for July in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Barely a month after that summit, the consensus still seems far away and no point seems resolved, in a situation that generates fears of failure, especially among the Lithuanian leaders, hosts of the meeting.

In Oslo, the discussions focus on the security guarantees that NATO can offer to Ukraine for the period until accession to the transatlantic bloc can become a reality.

At the opening of the meeting, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, stressed that it is necessary “to be vigilant so that history does not repeat itself (…). That is whywe must act to offer Ukraine security guarantees for after the war” against Russia.

We must act to provide Ukraine with post-war security guarantees

Stoltenberg stressed that currently the “most urgent and important” task is “to ensure that Ukraine prevails”, because “only when there is a sovereign and independent Ukraine in Europe will it be possible to address the question of accession” to NATO, once the conflict is over. .

(It may interest you: Sweden will be included in NATO in the coming weeks)

Lithuanian minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also stressed upon his arrival that Ukraine has been waiting for a response from NATO since being promised at the 2008 summit of allied leaders in Bucharest that it would become a member of the transatlantic organization in the future, and that the former Soviet republic has not yet received an answer.

“It is time that we sit down and find a very specific, very concrete answer about how Ukraine is going to approach NATO one day by becoming a member of the Alliance,” he said.

Informal Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Oslo, Norway.

But the main NATO player, the United States, is currently opposed to the alliance providing such guarantees to Ukraine.a minister who requested anonymity told AFP.

NATO recently offered those guarantees to Sweden, a country that formally sued for membership but faces a veto from another central player in the alliance, Turkey.

Thus, the main element of the divisions within NATO is the commitment to a broader expansion to the East, including Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine does not bother to hide its enormous expectations. President Volodimir Zelensky himself said he expected “a very clear message” that Ukraine will be part of NATO at the end of the current war with Russia.

A French diplomatic source, meanwhile, pointed out that “there are divergent lines between certain allies.” “Ukraine wants a clear roadmap, confirmation of a trajectory. The accession perspective is not in question. But today it is not realistic, because Ukraine could activate article 5 on the day of its entry,” the source noted.

(Also read: Russia intensifies attacks in anticipation of an imminent Ukrainian counteroffensive)

It is unrealistic today, because Ukraine could activate Article 5 on the day of its entry

This collective defense clause obliges all allies to participate in the event of an attack against one of them. This would mean that Nato could get involved in an open war with Russia.

The head of Luxembourg’s diplomacy, Jean Asselborn, said Thursday that “the

Otán will be 75 years old and a country in the midst of an armed conflict has never adhered, because this could lead to calling for article V of the treaty.”

In case that happens, he added, we would be facing a “war between NATO and Russia”.

The ministers also discussed the Turkish veto on Swedish accession and the eventual renewal of Stoltenberg’s mandate.

Other topics discussed at the meeting

But The meeting in Oslo, Norway, has other extremely sensitive issues ahead of it, such as the Turkish veto on Swedish accession, the eventual renewal of Stoltenberg’s mandate or the level of military spending.

Appointed NATO Secretary General in 2014, the 64-year-old Norwegian has already had his mandate renewed three times. His successor should be a European, and several EU countries would welcome the appointment of a woman from his ranks.

(You can read: Russia sends nuclear weapons to Belarus to ‘respond’ to ‘threats’ from the West)

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

US President Joe Biden, who will have the last word, will receive Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, a potential candidate, on June 5.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg announced that he will visit Turkey “in the near future” to discuss with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the Turkish veto of Sweden’s accession to NATO.

“I am confident that Sweden will be a member (of NATO) and we are working to make that happen as soon as possible,” he said Thursday.

The difficult question of military spending is another topic to be discussed in Oslo. In 2024 the allies promised to allocate 2 percent of each national GDP to defense, but in Vilnius the idea is to make that 2 percent not a maximum but a minimum floor.

Only seven countries have reached that goal, and Denmark is a long way from fulfilling its part of the collective effort.

AFP