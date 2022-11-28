Home page politics

Bedrettin Bölükbasi

NATO wants to discuss winter aid for Ukraine. (Archive image) © Olivier Matthys/dpa

The Ukraine war is coming to an end. At a meeting of foreign ministers of the NATO countries, the focus should now be on helping Ukraine in this critical phase.

Munich – The troops of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin have been attacking Ukraine for more than 9 months now. With the winter, the Ukraine war is now entering a critical phase. The new weather conditions will no doubt affect not only combat operations but also military needs. This is exactly what the foreign ministers of the NATO members want to discuss in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

NATO meeting on the Ukraine war: winter aid for Ukraine

At the two-day meeting, the NATO foreign ministers will deal with winter aid for Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects commitments from the member countries for things like warm clothing, medicines and drone jamming systems. A working lunch with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is also planned for Tuesday evening. The foreign minister had previously, according to the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform confirmed his attendance at the summit and stressed that air defense systems as well as a relief plan would be discussed over the next three to four months.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) will chair a meeting of the seven major industrialized countries (G7) with up to 20 partner countries on the sidelines of the NATO conference on Tuesday afternoon. The focus is on rebuilding the Ukrainian power grid. Poland had recently called on Germany to deliver the offered Patriot air defense system to Kyiv and thus protect Ukraine from further Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure.

NATO meeting on the Ukraine war: symbolic location selection

Bucharest was apparently deliberately chosen as the venue for the summit. A NATO diplomat told US-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that it was no coincidence that a meeting of ministers was taking place on the alliance’s eastern flank. NATO probably wants to send a signal to the Kremlin that the alliance is definitely present in the region.

Not only the city is symbolic, but also the exact room in which the meeting is to take place. The room chosen for the Bucharest meeting was where a key declaration was finalized at the 2008 NATO summit. This joint statement by the NATO states dealt with the membership of Ukraine and Georgia in the alliance for the first time. (bb/AFP)