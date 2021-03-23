The foreign ministers of 30 NATO member states did not take a decision on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this on March 23 at a press conference following the first day of the meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

“Today we have not made a final decision, but decided that we will ensure the safety of our troops,” he said.

On March 23 and 24, foreign ministers of 30 NATO member states are holding their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is taking part in it. At the meeting, in addition to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, preparations for the summit of the alliance, relations with the Russian Federation and China are discussed.

A separate meeting will be devoted to countering Russia, it will be held on March 24. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden, members of the EU, but not members of the alliance, are invited to it.

On March 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a meeting of the expanded troika (RF, US, PRC, Pakistan) on Afghan settlement, said that Moscow urged Washington and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to remain committed to the peace agreement. The Russian minister noted that, if necessary, Moscow is ready to organize inter-Afghan negotiations on its site.