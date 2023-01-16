NATO | Foreign Minister Haavisto says that he is not aware of any new demands from Turkey

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) interprets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech about 130 to be extradited as a reaction to the events of the weekend in Sweden. The Turkish foreign minister’s visit to the United States this week could have “decisive significance,” he says.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) says that, according to his information, Turkey has not made new demands for the extradition of terrorism suspects to Finland.

“At least I’m not aware of any new personnel lists,” Haavisto tells HS.

He says he interprets that the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the comments made over the weekend about the 130 to be handed over are a reaction to the events of the last few days. Protesters last week hung a doll representing Erdoğan to hang in front of the Stockholm City Hall. After that, the speakers of the Finnish and Swedish parliaments trips were cancelled.

Turkey has repeatedly demanded that Finland and Sweden return people it considers terrorists. The numbers demanded by Turkey have varied, but Sweden has been repeatedly demanded to return 73 people.

On Sunday, Erdoğan said according to Turkish mediathat almost 130 terrorists should be handed over to Turkey in order for Turkey to accept the countries’ membership in the military alliance NATO.

About the puppet protest in Stockholm, Haavisto says that we are now living in a sensitive phase where even individual actions or protests can affect the mood.

“Of course, these are difficult questions. In society, of course, there is freedom of opinion and freedom of expression. But of course, in such a situation, someone may also want to complicate the situation and make it more difficult. And of course such cases can lead in that direction.”

Bridge this week, attention in the NATO discussion is focused on the Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for a visit to the United States.

According to media reports Çavuşoğlu would be meeting the foreign minister by Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

Haavisto says that the high-level visit may have a “decisive significance” in terms of Finland and Sweden’s progress towards NATO.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Pres Joe Biden the administration plans to ask Congress for permission to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. According to the newspaper, Biden’s government hopes that the arms trade will make Turkey stop opposing NATO’s new members.

Turkey has been hoping for fighter jet deals for a long time.

Haavisto believes that this may have an impact on Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO schedule. Congress has 30 days to act on a bill once it is passed.

Haavisto anticipates that as part of the discussion on the fighter jet issue, the issue of NATO expansion and the situation in Finland and Sweden will be reviewed.

“It can have the effect of either slowing down or speeding up this process. In that sense, I consider this important,” says Haavisto.

According to him, a possible future fighter presentation came up when he and the Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström visited Washington at the end of the year.

“Now that it seems to be coming and that Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu’s visit, then of course the blocks would seem to be in an interesting new position in this matter,” says Haavisto.

“So yes, it can have an effect on this schedule as well.”

There are also opponents to the trade in the United States. At least the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a Democratic senator Bob Menendez reacted negatively to the matter.

Haavisto does not take a position on the extent to which support for the trade can be found.

“I can’t say that, of course it’s an internal political issue of the United States.”

Haavisto is stated that there are two possible time windows for a NATO solution.

Now in February–March, in good time before the Turkish elections or after the elections and before the Vilnius NATO summit on 11.–12. July.

He now says that the time between February and March will of course come quickly.

“But if solutions are to be made, that’s where it will be.”