NATO | Foreign Minister Haavisto: Finland’s NATO membership may be finalized in the next few days without a trip to Washington

According to Haavisto, the necessary measures can perhaps be taken at the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels starting on Tuesday.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) says that the final realization of NATO membership is currently only a matter of days.

“It could be that it’s only a few days away,” Haavisto commented on Sunday at the Greens’ election supervisors meeting.

Haavisto is traveling to Brussels for the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting starting on Tuesday. He says that the possibility that the necessary decisions could be made in this context is also being investigated at the moment.

“All possibilities are currently being explored. That is, when there is a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday, to which I am also on my way and all the foreign ministers of NATO are on their way, we will try to see if the necessary decisions and actions that are needed can be made in that context. This is one possibility.”

Finland in principle, the completion of membership still requires Turkey to deposit Finland’s ratified accession protocol in the archives of the US State Department. After this, NATO must invite Finland to join and Haaviston in Finland must sign the paper. After this, Finland still needs to sign the accession document and deposit it with the US State Department.

According to Haavisto, there is also a possibility that the documents would not need to be delivered to the United States.

“The possibility has also been presented that lawyers will move from there.”

The matter is being investigated, says Haavisto.

So at best this would happen on Tuesday?

“That’s one possibility.”