NATO | Foreign Minister Haavisto discusses the NATO battle with Sweden’s Billström in Helsinki

The ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference in the morning.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) will meet the Swedish foreign minister on Tuesday Tobias Billström in Helsinki.

In the bilateral meeting of the ministers, the topics of discussion are Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO process and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, which has been going on for almost a year.

Turkey and Hungary, which have not ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships, are still on the way to completing the NATO process.

Turkey has been told that the country could accept Finland into NATO without Sweden. Haavisto has emphasized that Finland’s starting point is that Finland and Sweden join NATO together.

Haavisto has also estimated that no significant progress can be expected regarding the NATO process before the Turkish elections, which will be held in mid-May.

Haavisto and Billström will also participate together in the foreign and security policy seminar organized in Hanasaari and hold a joint press conference in the morning.