NATO | For the first time, US Secretary of State Blinken will join Finland’s Haavisto at a NATO meeting and a discussion on Russia

One of the key issues at the meeting is the timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

23.3. 15:16

Foreign minister Antony Blinken assures the United States that it will listen to its allies in the decision on the future of the Afghanistan operation. The prospects for the mission will be one of the key issues when the NATO Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels.

Blinken is attending a military alliance meeting for the first time in his recent ministerial role. He promised to shed light on his colleagues ’U.S. mindset on the future of Operation Afghanistan.

“But perhaps even more important, I am here to listen and consults on mass because so act as allies,” Blinken said at a briefing before the start of the meeting.

United States has agreed with the Islamist Taliban movement that U.S. troops would withdraw from Afghanistan by May Day. A decision on the withdrawal of NATO troops has not yet been made and is not expected to emerge this week either.

Mr Blinken emphasized the importance of NATO Allied cooperation in the Afghanistan operation, as well as the fact that the United States will make its decision in due course, aware of the views of its NATO Allies.

Pressure to withdraw from the two-decade-long operation is high, but the President Joe Biden has assessed that it is difficult to implement the deadline set for May Day.

President Donald Trumpin Towards the end of the period, the number of American troops in Afghanistan was reduced to 2,500, the lowest level since 2001.

There are about 7,000 other international troops in Afghanistan. The NATO-led operation currently involves 20 Finnish soldiers.

In two days in addition to operations, the foreign ministers’ meeting will discuss regional security and NATO’s relations with Russia.

Finland and Sweden, which are NATO’s partner countries, will also take part in the Russia debate on Wednesday. Finland’s views will be presented at the meeting by the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green).

Haavisto said on Monday that Finland intends to highlight the importance of the Open Skies agreement, which enables foreign observation flights, for example. The United States announced during the Trump period that it was withdrawing from the agreement, and no return notice has yet been received.

In his speech, Haavisto will also highlight the Arctic perspective on relations with Russia and the possibilities for co-operation, for example in combating the effects of climate change in the northern regions.

Blinken emphasized the importance of NATO to the United States and reiterated the desire of President Biden’s administration to strengthen the United States’ international partnerships. During his visit to Brussels, Blinken will also meet, for example, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin.

Blinken will also hold bilateral talks with his foreign minister colleagues. He said he would raise Germany Heiko Maasin with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The United States has opposed a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and threatened companies involved in the project with sanctions.