With videoFor the first time since the war in Ukraine, a Dutch general is in charge of the land troops of the soldiers of the NATO flash force. Nico Tak (60) has to counterattack with ‘his soldiers’ if the conflict in Ukraine escalates further and is expecting the worst. A report from the heart of the NATO exercise in Sardinia, where Tak has a heavy message: ‘If Russia wants to hit strategic targets, we should not have the illusion that they are not in the Netherlands.’