NATO | Finnish Kurdish activist: “I hope Finland is not stabbed in the back, Erdoğan is never honest”

The chairman of the Kurdish Friendship Society says that among the Kurds living in Finland, there are thousands of opponents of Erdoğan and also many supporters of the PKK.

Sabah Abbas Ali, chairman of the Finnish-Kurdish Friendship Society.

Pekka Mykkänen HS

19:50

Finnish-Kurdish President of the Friendship Society Sabah Abbas Ali was not surprised when he saw on Friday the news that the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opposes Finland and Sweden possible memberships in the military alliance NATO.