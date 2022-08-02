NATO | Finland’s NATO process has progressed at a historically fast pace, but at the end, Turkey can make the wait painful

Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership has been ratified by 20 countries so far. In most of the remaining ones, the process is underway. In the case of a couple of countries, the decision will still have to wait well into the fall.

Finland and the acceptance of Sweden as a member of the military alliance NATO has progressed exceptionally quickly.

Even though the accession protocols were signed in the middle of summer, the summer vacation of the parliaments of many countries has not slowed down the pace. Some countries have returned from the summer break to ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden.

This week it will be one month since Finland and Sweden became observer members of NATO and the ratification process started. So far, 20 of NATO’s 30 member countries have accepted Finland’s and Sweden’s membership application.

The Italian House of Representatives voted for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership on Tuesday, and the French National Assembly’s decision on the matter was expected later in the evening. The decisions move the ratification forward in these countries.

A decision is also expected from the United States in the coming days. There however, concern has arisen on whether individual senators receive deferred approval. Several US politicians have promised Finland and Sweden a quick ratification process.

If you compare the pace, for example, with the ratification processes of North Macedonia and Montenegro, the newest members of the military alliance, Finland and Sweden have been clearly more hurried.

North Macedonia’s membership had been ratified by seven countries during the first month, Montenegro’s membership by none. In total, the ratification of North Macedonia’s membership took 13 months from the signing of the accession protocol, and one year for Montenegro’s membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has threatened to freeze Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO negotiations.

Finland and the pace of Sweden’s membership ratification process slows down towards the end, and the biggest question mark is a familiar country: Turkey.

So far, there is very little official information about the process or its timetable in Turkey. The only thing that is clear is that the ratification process has not started.

Finland, Sweden and Turkey signed a Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing counter-terrorism work in Madrid in June. Since then, it has become clear that the countries’ interpretations of the content of the protocol are not necessarily completely consistent.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has threatened several times after signing the protocol to freeze Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO negotiations if the countries do not keep their promises to Turkey. At the end of July he called Nordic countries as “hotbeds of terrorism”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs only tells HS about the situation in Turkey that cooperation with Turkey continues in accordance with the memorandum of understanding. Silence in itself says a lot about the difficulty of the situation. At the moment, it seems that Finland and Sweden are waiting for the moment when Turkey announces that it is satisfied with how the matters agreed in the protocol have been handled.

“I wouldn’t speculate on the schedule at this point,” says the deputy head of department Tanja Jääskeläinen from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Turkey is not the only country that can still take time to ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden. Italy, caught in the middle of a government crisis, was already considered one of the countries at risk, but now the situation there seems to be progressing as hoped.

Of the remaining countries, the process is underway for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Portugal, but the decision may drag on until September due to, among other things, the summer holidays.

In Greece, the Council of Ministers has given the parliament a proposal on the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership, but so far it is still unclear whether the parliament will have time to vote on the matter before it goes on summer break on August 12. Before the vote, the foreign affairs committee’s opinion is expected. If the vote is not held next week, the decision will be extended into the fall session.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is not believed to slow down the ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Also With the uncertainty of Hungary’s situation, there has been time to speculate about the country’s leader Viktor Orbán Because of pro-Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells HS that according to the information received by Finland, the issue is not a “political issue” in the country, but approval should be a formality in parliament.

The decision will still take some time. The Hungarian parliament has already gone on summer break and will only return in September, when the issue will begin to be discussed.

In the end, it may be that Spain will be among the last to make the ratification decision. The reasons are not political, but the slowness is due to the country’s bureaucratic system. For example, in the case of North Macedonia and Montenegro, Spain was the last country to give approval.

At the moment, the Spanish government has accepted the membership of Finland and Sweden, sent the matter to the parliament at the beginning of August and asked for urgent consideration. It may still be possible that the matter will not be dealt with until September, and the votes in the bicameral parliament may take up to two months. Getting the king’s confirmation and final ratification can take until November-December.