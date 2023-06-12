NATO | Finland’s military coordination with NATO receives a formal seal

The day is celebrated with the NATO flag at the locations of the Defense Forces. The practical work of military coordination is not over yet.

Finland The military coordination of NATO membership will be formally concluded today, Monday

The joint statement on ending the military accession process will be signed in the afternoon at the Presidential Palace the president Sauli Niinistön at an event hosted by The declaration is signed by the Commander of the Defense Forces, General Timo Kivinen and the Commander of NATO’s Transformation Command (ACT), Gen Philippe Lavigne.

The day is celebrated at the offices of the Defense Forces by raising the NATO flag.

Finland applied for NATO membership on May 17 last year, and membership began this spring on April 4. Sweden submitted its application for membership at the same time as Finland, but Sweden’s membership is still awaiting ratification by Turkey and Hungary.

The activities of the Defense Forces have been coordinated with NATO from July 2022, when Finland was invited as an observer member of NATO. During the process, the Finnish Defense Forces have received information from NATO about its activities and support in preparing to participate in them.

Coordination according to the Defense Forces, has been done comprehensively in different industries, for example in the areas of increasing personnel, joint operational and defense planning, training and increasing NATO expertise.

Although the formal phase ends on Monday, the military coordination with NATO will continue for years to come, the Defense Forces says in its press release.