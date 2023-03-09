NATO | Finland, Sweden and Turkey met in Brussels: “A small step forward”, describes the Swedish negotiator

The representatives of Finland, Sweden and Turkey met in Brussels on Thursday. The countries agreed that the discussions will continue, the Swedish negotiator said. As expected, no new information was received about the timetable for NATO membership.

Finlandrepresentatives of Sweden and Turkey met on Thursday in Brussels, NATO headquarters for the first time since talks between the three countries was put on ice in January.

Swedish negotiator, ambassador representing the prime minister’s office Oscar Stenström described the discussion as “a small step forward” at the Swedish press conference broadcast live by SVT.

He said that Turkey considered that both Finland and Sweden have taken concrete steps in fulfilling the memorandum of understanding signed by the three countries together. He took this as a good sign.

However, no information was received about the ratification schedule. On the other hand, that was not expected from Thursday’s meeting.

Stenström said that the discussions between the three countries will also continue.

in Sweden there were newcomers to the meeting, as the government sent a bill to the Diet on Thursday that would prohibit participation in the activities of terrorist organizations.

The proposal will come into force in the summer.

However, according to Stenström, Turkey had not indicated that Sweden or Finland had fulfilled all the conditions of the memorandum of understanding.

In both Sweden and Finland, the view is that this has been done.

Stenström did not speculate on the timetable for ratification, but estimated that it will probably happen during the next Turkish parliament, since the current parliament will not be sitting for very long before the election break.

Meeting The nature of Brussels was a working meeting, and it was not an actual negotiation on NATO membership.

Turkey, Finland and Sweden have been discussing with a corresponding official body since they signed the so-called memorandum of understanding in connection with the Madrid summit last summer.

In the paper, Turkey agreed that Finland and Sweden’s NATO path can proceed. Finland and Sweden, on the other hand, committed to support Turkey in its concerns about terrorism.

The implementation of the document has been discussed in official discussions since then.

The cooperation between the countries is intended to be permanent, regardless of the timetable for NATO membership.

Talks broke down after a far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Koran in January in Stockholm, in front of the Turkish embassy.

The news is updated.