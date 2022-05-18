NATO | Finland submitted a NATO application, no invitation has yet been invited to the talks, the ambassador said, “the ball has now passed to NATO”

Finland’s NATO Ambassador Klaus Korhonen submitted a scanned copy of the application signed to NATO yesterday. At its meeting on Wednesday, the NATO Council had not yet invited Finland and Sweden to discussions.

Brussels

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications for NATO membership to the Secretary General To Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The NATO Council, which consists of NATO ambassadors, already discussed Finland’s and Sweden’s applications for membership on Wednesday, but no invitation has yet been received.

At the Finnish end, preparations had been made for the talks to start as early as Thursday in Brussels, but the start will be later.

NATO the Council also includes the Turkish ambassador to NATO, whose position on the opening of negotiations is unknown. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has already said on two occasions that he will not accept Finland and Sweden as members of NATO.

Finland is waiting for information from the Turkish side on whether it would be ready for dialogue at some level.

It was previously revealed through Sweden that discussions were planned between diplomats, but according to Erdoğan, it is pointless to bother Finland and Sweden.

Finland on behalf of the application was handed over by the NATO Ambassador Klaus Korhonen and on behalf of Sweden, his colleagues Axel Wernhoff.

“Now the ball is completely on NATO’s side,” says Korhonen.

Korhonen handed over the Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green) a scanned copy of the application signed yesterday. The original will be sent to NATO for follow-up.

After the event, Stoltenberg, Korhonen and Wernhoff had a short discussion about the current situation.

“It wasn’t just small talk, none of us belong in style.”

If membership discussions will begin, they will move quickly from the Finnish side. According to Korhonen, this is a clarifying discussion, because Finland and Sweden are well known in NATO and there are no special challenges.

NATO officials interviewed by HS have estimated that the actual day of the discussions will last, but it will take between one and two weeks, among other things, to prepare documents and review matters.

The Finnish delegation has already been appointed to the discussions, led by Foreign Minister Haavisto. The NATO Negotiating Team is chaired by the Deputy Secretary General Bettina Cadenbach.

“This is a good day at a critical time for our security. Thank you for these applications. Every country has the right to choose its own path, and you have both made your choice after thorough democratic processes. I warmly welcome your application, ”Stoltenberg said at the handover ceremony.

“You are close partners, and membership in the alliance would increase our shared security. Your applications are a historic step, ”Stoltenberg said.

According to Stoltenberg, member states are now considering the next steps. He said the security concerns of all allies must be taken into account, and NATO is working on it and wants to get results quickly. This was a reference to Turkey, which has objected to the membership of Finland and Sweden.

“In recent days, we have heard several statements from member states that want to take into account the security of Finland and Sweden. NATO is already vigilant in the Baltic Sea region, and we will continue to do so if necessary. All member countries agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We have to stand together and we all agree that this is a historic moment to seize. ”

In Turkish In Sabah a ten-point list of demands that Turkey has on NATO was published on Wednesday. Sabah describes the list as a “manifesto” that Turkey would be preparing. According to the newspaper, these ten requirements are the conditions for Turkey’s acceptance of Finland and Sweden as members of NATO. According to the magazine, the requirements are:

1. The PKK and related organizations are terrorist organizations. Attitudes towards them need to be clarified.

2. PKK activists shall not appear before national parliaments.

3. Funding for the YPG in Northern Syria must be stopped.

4. Contacts with PKK actors in Iraq and Syria must be stopped.

5. The disinformation activities of Fethullah Gülen’s supporters must be stopped.

6. The wanted persons of the PKK, YPG and KCK shall be extradited to Turkey.

7. Measures that endanger Turkey’s security must be stopped.

8. Regular consultations and close cooperation must be established with Turkey in the fight against terrorism.

9. The circulation of money by terrorist organizations must be cut off and bank accounts must be frozen.

10. NGO status must prevent the activities and fundraising of organizations operating against Turkey.

The list was also tweeted by a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, a Turkish expert Toni Alaranta. He estimates that the list is hardly a final list of requirements, “but of these it will consist”.