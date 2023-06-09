NATO | Finland participated in repelling two Russian planes near NATO airspace

According to the British Ministry of Defense, planes from several European countries participated in the task assigned to the Air Force on Friday.

Britain’s fighter jets of the Royal Air Force (RAF) were sent several times in one day to repel Russian planes flying near NATO airspace, the country’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

The matter was reported by AFP.

British Typhoon fighters and Swedish Gripen fighters stationed in Estonia were sent for the first time on Thursday evening to fight the Russian Air Force’s Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance plane and the Russian Su-27 fighter.

According to the statement of the British Ministry of Defence, the Russian planes flew close to the airspace of NATO and Sweden.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian planes did not comply with international rules, as “they were not connected to the relevant flight information areas (FIRs)”. The ministry added that the Russian planes, however, flew professionally and remained in international airspace.

On Friday the British Typhoons received a new assignment. This time they were sent to intercept two Russian transport planes flying south from mainland Russia towards Kaliningrad. Kaliningrad is a region belonging to Russia between Lithuania and Poland.

Typhoons were ordered again on Friday to fight two Tupolev Tu-22M bombers and two Su-30 fighter jets, which were also flying south from mainland Russia over the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, the Russian planes had once again flown without “proper contact with local flight data areas”.

According to the statement of the British Ministry of Defence, Finnish, Swedish, Portuguese and Romanian aircraft participated in the identification of the Russian planes.