NATO | “Finland must prepare for this cat and mouse game” – This is how two Kurds living in Finland comment on Turkey’s demands

Two Kurds living in Finland do not believe that Turkey’s NATO requirements will be met. According to Alan Salehzadeh, future generations would not forgive consent to the demands.

“For Finns allegations of terrorist accommodation came as a surprise and some were confused. There is a good reason, ”says Kurdish of Finland Seida Sohrabi (kok).

Sohrabi is the City of Helsinki’s Deputy Commissioner and an expert on the Middle East and Islam. He himself has not lived in Kurdistan, but his family still lives in Iran and Iraq.

Sohrabi was not surprised by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin requirements.

“Turkey uses the Kurds to advance its own cause. This is not the first time that Kurds have been a pawn in interstate affairs. ”

Alan Salehzadeh says that Kurds living in the NATO countries of Germany and Belgium, among others, have been sued by Turkey dozens of times.

“Finland must prepare for this cat and mouse game.”

Salehzadeh is an expert, analyst and teacher in the Middle East. He is an Iranian Kurd but has also lived in Turkey. He has relatives in both countries.

Turkey’s demands are intimidation that should not be accepted as a “model country for freedom of speech and democracy,” Salehzadeh stressed.

“One may ask why a separate demand was made for Finland and Sweden, but not for the United States, for example? It is known in Turkey that Turkey is not being listened to or acted upon in Kurdish matters. “

Turkey President Erdoğan has called on Finland and Sweden to declare the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) a terrorist organization so that Turkey can accept NATO membership. Erdoğan has accused Finland and Sweden of “hosting terrorists”, for example, referring to the PKK.

Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider the PKK to be a terrorist organization.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) underlined last week that the PKK is banned in Finland because it is on the EU’s terrorist list. Sweden listed the PKK as a terrorist organization as early as 1984 Olof Palmen by the government.

However, according to Turkey, the PKK’s sister organization YPG in Syria is also part of the PKK, so the recent claims also apply to it. Sweden and the United States, among others, have supported the YPG in the fight against the jihadist organization Isis.

Turkey has also demanded the extradition of “terrorists”.

Essential it is understandable that the word terrorist is used very differently in Turkey than in Finland.

Salehzadeh points out that there are many types of Kurds. This applies to both those living in the Kurdish region and those in the diaspora.

There are those who are silent and accept Erdoğan’s actions and consider the rights of the Kurds to be sufficient. On the other hand, there are those who demand rights for the Kurds and other minorities.

“Erdoğan thinks all of the latter are terrorists. It doesn’t matter to him if you are [laillisen vasemmistopuolueen] Member of the HDP or of an armed group such as the PKK. “

“ “If you go into exile, you will be branded a terrorist.”

Salehzadehin thinks Turkey’s demands are about Erdoğan trying to get everyone who criticizes him in jail. The red thread is silencing people.

“The mayors and artists who criticized him also live in Finland. They have come to Europe as refugees and their influence is to take part in demonstrations and show sympathy for minorities, ”says Salehzadeh.

If the demand went through, it would scrap the whole of European refugee policy, he said.

“If you go into exile, you will be branded a terrorist. Should it go back, get lowered and be in prison for life? ”

According to him, it is a matter of blackmailing groups of people.

“It would be very worrying if Finland or Sweden agreed to the demand. It would resemble the return of Jews to the Nazis. Future generations would not forgive it. ”

“ “If you give Erdoğan a little finger, it will take your whole hand.”

Turkey also seeks to deprive the Kurds of their rights in Europe.

Seida Sohrabi describes herself as an example of a Kurdish who has been given “all the rights of the world” such as is desired in Kurdistan: education, equality and equal opportunities.

“Erdoğan would certainly be pleased if I was not allowed to work in politics because of my ethnic background.”

He has not for a moment believed that Finland or Sweden would bow to Turkish demands. It would require either an amendment to the constitution or a violation of Finland’s own laws.

Finland is a state governed by the rule of law, and Turkey should respect our policies, Sohrabi emphasizes.

“It would be incomprehensible if Kurds like Finland were to be oppressed,” he says.

“After that, one might ask who’s next. If you give Erdoğan a little finger, it will take your whole hand. ”

Salehzadehin According to Turkey, the requirements should not go through in Finland and Sweden.

“The demands challenge the rule of law and democracy. We have a place for those who endanger security. ”

Still, Salehzadeh suspects that some concessions may be made with the slightest vote – especially in Sweden. According to him, possible include the return of asylum seekers, the tacit acceptance of Turkish operations in the Middle East and the reduction of arms. Erdoğan has demanded that the arms embargo on Turkey be lifted.

Erdoğan’s demands are thought to be more on Sweden than on Finland, as the former has more Kurds in decision-making positions. On Tuesday, Erdoğan presented Sweden with an exact list of five-point requirements.

