NATO | Finland may soon be protected by a weapon of mass destruction called B61 – This is NATO’s nuclear deterrent in Europe

According to the researcher, Finland, as a member of NATO, should show that it accepts NATO’s nuclear weapons policy.

Finland joining the military alliance NATO would fundamentally change the relationship between Finns and nuclear weapons. NATO membership would make Finland part of an alliance whose core activities include nuclear weapons, nuclear deterrence and a divided nuclear weapons policy.

#NATO #Finland #protected #weapon #mass #destruction #called #B61 #NATOs #nuclear #deterrent #Europe