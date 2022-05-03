Wednesday, May 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NATO | Finland may soon be protected by a weapon of mass destruction called B61 – This is NATO’s nuclear deterrent in Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the researcher, Finland, as a member of NATO, should show that it accepts NATO’s nuclear weapons policy.

Finland joining the military alliance NATO would fundamentally change the relationship between Finns and nuclear weapons. NATO membership would make Finland part of an alliance whose core activities include nuclear weapons, nuclear deterrence and a divided nuclear weapons policy.

#NATO #Finland #protected #weapon #mass #destruction #called #B61 #NATOs #nuclear #deterrent #Europe

See also  Aldi versus Penny: Discount for feelings
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Atp Madrid, Nadal asks to play before the Champions match between Real and City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.