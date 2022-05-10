NATO | Finland is very likely to apply for NATO, says Minister Tuppurainen to CNN: “The time has come”

According to European Minister Tuppurainen, Finland has no illusions about Putin and the Kremlin does not dictate Finland’s NATO decision.

Is fine It is likely that Finland will apply for NATO membership, says the European Minister Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) to the United States news channel for CNN.

Tuppurainen tells the channel that a decision has not yet been made. However, he described NATO membership as a “very natural reaction” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Of course, it would have been better for us if we had a neighborhood based on friendship and cooperation,” Tuppurainen said.

“Russia has attacked Ukraine. Now people are seeing this new reality and it is time to join NATO. ”

Tuppurainen added that he hoped for the shortest possible ratification process if Finland ended up applying for membership.

President Sauli Niinistö is expected to state its own NATO position on Thursday, followed by the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will soon tell his own.

Tuppurainen also mentioned that NATO membership has strong popular support and that “the whole country is ready for it”.

In Yle’s latest support survey, more than three-quarters of Finns were in favor of NATO membership.

The Minister stated that Finland has no illusions about the Russian President Vladimir Putin intentions. However, the Kremlin does not dictate Finland’s NATO decision.

“It would be in Russia’s best interests to behave like an adult in this situation.”