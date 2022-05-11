NATO | Finland is making a far-reaching NATO decision, which is not necessarily eternal – How to leave the military alliance

NATO membership will cease to exist one year after its member country gives notice of denunciation to the U.S. government. No member state has ever seceded from NATO.

Finland NATO membership application seems very likely at the moment. If all goes ahead, Finland may be a full member of NATO before the end of the year. But what if one day Finland wants to leave NATO?

The withdrawal of a member state from NATO is possible: such a scenario is even foreseen in the charter of the military alliance, the North Atlantic Treaty.

The situation is different, for example, from EU membership: there are no steps in the EU Treaties as to how to succeed in practice. Nor, of course, does that mean that resignation would not be possible, as the British resignation in the EU, Brexit, proved.

NATO According to Article 13 of the Charter, the process of resignation from NATO may be initiated by giving notice of denunciation to the United States Government. The US Government will then notify the governments of the other Member States. Membership ceases to exist one year after the notice of termination is given.

Originally, when the military alliance was formed, it had to remain a member for at least 20 years. However, in 1969, when the charter turned 20, this record lost its practical significance.

Although the process of secession of a NATO member state is straightforward, at least at the treaty level, it may not be particularly easy politically.

In the process of resignation, the remaining members of NATO must decide how they will each react to the resigning member. So, in practice, how much and in what form they want to do defense co-operation with a member country leaving the military alliance in the future or, for example, share intelligence.

Open questions about the secession process are also posed by the fact that none of the NATO member states has ever seceded from NATO. Only France, which was president in 1966, has been close to this Charles de Gaullen led to break away from the military alliance command system. As a member of NATO, it still remained.

The reason for the secession was De Gaulle’s efforts to reduce the influence of the United States in Western Europe, which he considered too great in the 1960s, due in part to NATO cooperation.

However, in 2009, NATO’s 60th anniversary year, France became president Nicolas Sarkozyn under the leadership of the return to full membership in the military alliance.

France returned as a full member of NATO in the year of the 60th anniversary of the military alliance in 2009. French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Barack Obama met during the ceremonies.

In addition, Cyprus, Algeria and Malta have not applied for NATO membership since they became independent members of Britain and France. In theory, therefore, it is conceivable that they “resigned” from NATO membership, even though they were never members of it as an independent state.

Although no member of NATO has ever seceded from NATO, several of them have at least opposition parties pushing their country apart from the military alliance.

At the head of state level, however, such speeches have been less frequent.

The exception to this was the former president of the United States Donald Trump, which, during its election campaign, barked, among other things, at NATO’s “out of date” and sparked its intentions to secede the United States from the military alliance. However, after his election, Trump did not actively push for U.S. separation from NATO, although the military alliance was criticized in many ways.