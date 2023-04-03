NATO | Finland already a full member of NATO on Tuesday – Live broadcast of Stoltenberg’s press conference around 2 pm

The NATO foreign ministers’ meeting starts in Brussels on Tuesday. It is possible that Finland’s membership would enter into force already in this context.

FROM Finland will become a full member military alliance in NATO on Tuesday, April 4. President Sauli Niinistö will travel to Brussels and participate in the official joining ceremony organized at NATO headquarters, the presidential office said on Monday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference that the Finnish flag will be raised on the pole at the NATO headquarters in Brussels for the first time.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg will hold a press conference in anticipation of the foreign ministerial meeting on Monday at 2 p.m. Finnish time.

Additional information regarding Finland’s membership may be received in this connection.

HS will show the press conference live.

Finland the completion of membership still requires that Turkey deposit Finland’s ratified accession protocol in the archives of the US State Department.

After this, NATO must invite Finland to join. Finally, Finland still needs to sign the accession document and deposit it with the US State Department.

However, the parties have explored the possibilities of handling the matter in connection with the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in such a way that Finnish or Turkish officials would not have to travel to Washington. Instead, the matter could possibly be handled in Brussels.

“The possibility has also been presented that lawyers will move from there,” the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told HS on Sunday, referring to the staff of the US State Department.

So at best this would happen on Tuesday?

“That’s one possibility.”