From: Mark Stoffers

Alarm start for Bundeswehr Eurofighters: The fighter jets had to land at the NATO border over Latvia © Boris Roessler / dpa

The German Air Force launched an alert in NATO airspace over Latvia. The fighter jets took off to identify Russian MiG-29 fighter planes.

Riga – Russia is constantly testing the airspace at NATO borders. provokes the Russian Air Force in the skies over the Baltic Sea. There are repeated incidents between fighter jets of the military alliance and Russian fighter planes from Wladimir Putin.

Fighter jets are taking off: Russian planes and bombers are increasingly violating NATO borders over the Baltic Sea

While F-16 fighter jets are also being deployed elsewhere, such as in Alaska, to intercept Russian bombers, it is becoming increasingly clear, especially on the eastern flank, that Putin is becoming more and more aggressive in his violations near NATO airspace.

As a result, there are alarms over the Baltic Sea at almost regular intervals. The German army repeatedly launches Eurofighters or Mirage jets and intercepts other NATO fighter jets, Russian fighter planes or bombers.

Fighter jets from Russia trigger alarm launch for the German Air Force’s Eurofighters at NATO border

Against the backdrop of the meeting of heads of state and government at the NATO summit in Washington, it was announced that two incidents had occurred during the week. NATO forces had to put Russian naval ships and fighter jets in their place near the military alliance’s sea and airspace.

On Wednesday (11 July) Germany announced that armed forcesEurofighter fighter jets identified two Russian MiG-29 fighter jets off the coast of Latvia as part of a NATO air policing operation. The two Russian fighter jets were “flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea without a flight plan or contact with civil air traffic control,” the German Air Force said.

Eurofighters take off: German Air Force intercepts Russian MiG fighter jets over the Baltic Sea

An attached picture apparently showed two MiG-29 UBs, whose serial numbers identified the fighter jets as part of a Russian naval aviation unit. The aviation squadron is stationed in the Northern Fleet garrison in the northwestern Murmansk region.

In addition to the Eurofighter’s emergency launch: Another incident involving three Russian ships in Dutch waters

Independently of the Eurofighters’ emergency takeoff in Latvia, another incident occurred in a NATOarea. The commander of the Dutch Navy, Vice Admiral Rene Tas, announced two days earlier that three Russian ships had been escorted through the Dutch territorial waters, which extend up to 200 nautical miles off the country’s coast.

Tas, who is also Admiral Benelux, the highest-ranking officer in charge of the joint Dutch and Belgian naval forces, shared images on X showing two of the ships – the Russian frigate Neustrashimy and an Altay-class oil tanker, both assigned to the Russian Baltic Fleet.

Delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – New fighter jet coalition flexes its muscles

However, the incidents are only a side note compared to the announcement at the NATO summit that deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine have begun. These are intended to help Kiev break or at least contain Russia’s air superiority in the Ukraine war.

In addition, Poland is apparently considering another fighter jet delivery. And Sweden is also openly considering flexing its muscles in the fighter jet coalition by providing more NATO aircraft.