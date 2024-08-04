Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Alarm start for Bundeswehr Eurofighters: The fighter jets had to land at the NATO border over Latvia © Boris Roessler / dpa

NATO fighter jets had to take off over the Baltic Sea because of Russian aircraft. The incident is just one of Putin’s provocations.

Berlin – Incidents at NATO’s external borders have been a recurring problem since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. Western fighter jets are therefore taking off almost every week to intercept unidentifiable aircraft in international airspace and prevent border violations. The aircraft are usually from Russia. In a new incident over the Baltic Sea, two German Eurofighters and two Swedish fighter jets were deployed as a precaution.

Hissing over the Baltic Sea: NATO fighter jets take off

As an air force spokesman told the AFP news agency, the NATO fighter jets took off to make contact with the pilots because the planes were heading for the NATO country Latvia. According to the information, Russia’s planes may have been over the Baltic Sea for a joint exercise with military ships. The transponders were switched off and the pilots did not respond to radio requests, the spokesman said. In addition, the planes’ flight plan had not been communicated beforehand, as is usual in the heavily flown Baltic region.

The German and Swedish military aircraft then took off in a so-called Alpha Scramble: “to see what was going on, what kind of guys they were,” the spokesman continued. This is an alarm takeoff by the Air Force, in which the aircraft are brought into operational readiness as quickly as possible. The term also means that it was a “real alarm takeoff.”

Air Force carries out emergency takeoff: Russian fighter jets flew over the Baltic Sea – pilots “uncooperative”

As it eventually turned out over the Baltic Sea, the unknown aircraft were two Russian Sukhoi SU-30s. The pilots were “uncooperative” and did not respond to hand signals, but did not behave “aggressively” either. When they then turned away, the NATO mission was terminated. According to the spokesman, similar incidents have been occurring almost weekly recently. In most cases, however, the matter is not investigated if the Russian pilots do not continue to behave suspiciously or quickly return to Russian airspace.

The Air Force shared X a picture of the incident. It is unclear whether the Russian fighter jets were carrying weapons. The Baltic Sea is now almost completely cleared of NATO-member states. The only exceptions are the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and parts of the Gulf of Finland, which borders the Russian city of St. Petersburg to the east. NATO fighter jets usually take off whenever radars detect suspicious aircraft near European airspace. So-called Quick Reaction Alert Interceptors are then deployed to intercept the aircraft and identify it visually. (fbu/afp)