From: Jens Kiffmeier

Thousands of mercenaries in Belarus: After taking in Prigozhin’s Wagner group, NATO is worried about its eastern flank. Are illegal fighters seeping across the border?

Brussels – Belarus as a possible way station: The reception of thousands of Wagner mercenaries in Russia’s neighboring state has caused great concern in the eastern NATO countries. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia warned of the porosity of the borders and a possible “infiltration” of Europe by the fighters of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army. While these countries were already imposing measures to improve border protection, NATO headquarters was reluctant to make an assessment. But in Berlin, too, the German government is taking the developments very seriously.

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus: NATO countries are stepping up border controls

“We have to keep a close eye on everything that’s happening in Belarus,” said Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins on the transfer of the Wagner mercenaries to Belarus. The fact that an unknown number of trained fighters are stationed there could pose a threat. “The threat would probably not be a frontal military one, but an attempt to infiltrate Europe for unknown purposes. That means we need to pay extra attention to the borders and make sure we can control that.”

Lithuania tightened controls on its borders with Russia and Belarus on Thursday. And Poland also wants to secure its eastern border even more tightly because of the planned transfer of Russian Wagner mercenaries to neighboring Belarus. It is planned to increase the number of uniformed forces stationed there and to increase the number of “different types of obstacles and fortifications to protect our border in the event of an attack,” said Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

8,000 mercenaries from Prigozhin are now on NATO’s eastern flank

The Wagner uprising caused a lot of excitement last weekend. After a months-long dispute with the military leadership had escalated, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had his troops march towards Moscow. The advance was stopped around 200 kilometers from the Russian capital – partly through mediation by the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. As a way out, Prigozhin and many of his mercenaries were offered exile in Belarus. Unconfirmed estimates assume that up to 8,000 fighters will now find accommodation in the Russian sister state.

What does Lukashenko intend to do with the Wagner group?

This cannot be verified independently. But Lukashenko has since confirmed Prigozhin’s arrival in Minsk. He also indicated that he is willing to incorporate the Wagner mercenaries into his regular army. Due to their fights in the Ukraine war, they are considered to be experienced, even when leading large units in battles. It is quite conceivable, it has been said in the past few days, that the Wagner Group could also be used to secure the Belarusian borders.

Illegal migration: Belarus has already put pressure on the EU’s external border

In the eastern NATO countries, the development is being observed with increasing concern. Poland alone has a 418-kilometer border with Belarus. The situation there escalated in late summer and autumn 2021 – even without the mercenaries doing anything: Thousands of people tried to enter the EU illegally. The European Union (EU) accuses Lukashenko of bringing migrants from crisis regions to the EU’s external border in an organized manner in order to put pressure on the West. Poland has since secured the land sections of the border with a 5.5 meter high fence.

NATO itself does not want to make any predictions about the possible security policy effects of the uprising by mercenary group leader Prigozhin in Russia. “It is too early to draw any final conclusions – also because it is not yet clear how many of the Wagner forces will end up in Belarus or elsewhere,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting with the heads of state and government Heads of government of the EU countries in Brussels. The meeting probably also discussed the background to the Wagner uprising. However, the mutiny seen over the weekend shows that there are cracks and divisions in the Russian system.

Olaf Scholz on the threat from Wagner troops: “Defend our territory”

“It’s a situation that we’re looking at with great concern and are looking at closely,” said Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Wednesday evening in an ARD interview about the transfer of the Wagner mercenaries to Belarus. “Aggressive armies are menacing, private armies even more so,” he added. At the same time, the Chancellor stressed that Germany and its partners were not helpless in the face of the situation. “As NATO, we are able to defend our territory,” emphasized Scholz. (jkf/dpa)