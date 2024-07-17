Home page politics

Incident from last week: A video from the cockpit of a Russian fighter jet is said to show a very close encounter with an F-16 Hornet over the Baltic Sea.

Šiauliai – Since Russia’s large-scale invasion in the Ukraine war, tensions between NATO and the Kremlin autocrat Wladimir Putin has increased significantly. Incidents involving Russian fighter jets keep occurring over the Baltic Sea. Just last week, German army Eurofighters took off on an emergency takeoff to identify two Russian fighter jets in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

NATO fighter jets take off: Russian aircraft intercepted by an F-18 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea

It is just one in a long list of incidents between Russian bombers or aircraft and NATO fighter jets. Since Finland and Sweden joined the military alliance, Russia has been surrounded by members of the alliance in the Baltic Sea, leading some observers to call it a “NATO sea”. A circumstance that has not helped to ease the situation.

The tensions are underlined by another incident last week, which again triggered NATO alerts over the Baltic Sea. Finally, on Friday (July 12), another alert was issued. A NATO F-18 fighter jet, possibly from Spain, apparently identified two Russian SU-30SMs in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Spanish NATO F-18 fighter jet identifies Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Now a video circulating on social media apparently shows the “close” encounter between the Spanish NATO F-18 fighter jet and the Russian fighter jets over the Baltic Sea.

The footage of the F-18 and Su-30 was captured by Babak Taghvaee, an aviation journalist and historian, on X (formerly Twitter), showing a “close encounter” between the two planes over the Baltic Sea. It is another example of Putin’s planes becoming more aggressive on the NATO border.

Video shows close encounter between F-18 fighter jet and Russian SU-30SM multi-role combat aircraft

“The video recorded by the navigator of a Su-30SM multi-role fighter aircraft of the #Russian Naval Aviation over the Baltic Sea shows the close encounter with an EF-18A Hornet fighter aircraft of the Spanish Air Force, which was recently involved in air policing operations in the Baltic States (flown from Šiauliai, Lithuania),” wrote Taghvaee late in the evening of July 15 about the renewed alert takeoff of a NATO fighter jet in action over the Baltic Sea.

However, there are doubts as to which NATO ally the F-18 fighter jet belongs to. Instead, there is speculation that it could be a Finnish aircraft. Neither the video nor the origin of the F-18 Hornet could be independently confirmed as a result of the fighter jet’s deployment over the Baltic Sea.

Spanish and Portuguese fighter jets patrol the Baltic Sea to secure the airspace

In April, the NATO announced that Spain and Portugal, as well as the German armed forces Fighter jets have been deployed as part of a mission to secure the airspace over the Baltic Sea. This mission will run until the end of July.

“The Spanish and Portuguese air forces have now taken command of the NATO air policing mission in the Baltics, which operates from Šiauliai (Lithuania). Both branches will carry out the mission until the end of July,” the military alliance announced on April 11.

Fighter jet mission in the Baltics: Spain reports fourth leading NATO air police mission in the Baltics

The command’s Spanish commander, Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada, said the fighter jet mission was the fourth major NATO air policing mission in the Baltics.

“This fact and our strong commitment to NATO air policing at home, our support for increased air policing in Bulgaria and Romania and the ongoing support with ground-based missile defense systems – PATRIOT in Turkey and NASAMS in Latvia – demonstrate Spain’s strong commitment to NATO’s mission and collective security – in the south and in the north,” Estrada told the US news portal Newsweek.

Portugal’s F-16 fighter jets with seven missions to secure Baltic airspace

Lieutenant Colonel Jose Dias, commander of the Portuguese air force, said his F-16 fighter jets had been deployed to secure Baltic airspace for the seventh time. “As one of NATO’s founding countries, it is an honour for Portugal to continue supporting this important mission in the 75th year since NATO’s founding – which also happens to be the 20th year of NATO’s airspace policing mission.”

In addition, he added to the Reconnaissance mission against Russia’s fighter jet provocations over the Baltic Sea added: “Our flight crew and support staff will once again demonstrate their professionalism and expertise in carrying out the mission.”