Stoltenberg expects to increase arms supplies to Ukraine after meeting in Germany

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that following the meeting of the contact group to support Ukraine at the American Ramstein air base in Germany on January 20, decisions would be made on the supply of heavy and modern weapons to Kyiv. Writes about it RIA News.

The Secretary General spoke at the International Economic Forum in Davos. He recalled that NATO allies and members of the Contact Group on Ukraine, led by the United States, will gather in Ramstein. “The main message will be to provide more support, more modern and heavier weapons,” he said. NATO hopes to increase arms supplies to Ukraine after the event.

The politician welcomed the recent statements by Western leaders about the desire to send armored vehicles to Kyiv. “I welcome Canada’s recent announcement of its intention to send 200 armored vehicles, as well as Poland, which is supplying more and more weapons,” he stressed.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that Russia plans to wage a protracted conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the countries supporting Kyiv should continue to send weapons until Moscow realizes that it cannot win on the battlefield.